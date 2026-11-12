Q3 earnings: Refiners cash in as producers prioritize discipline

Third-quarter earnings showed refiners reaping record profits from strong diesel margins and robust export demand, while upstream producers benefited from high crude prices but continued to favor cost reductions, efficiency gains, and shareholder returns over rapid production growth. Join S&P Global Energy oil senior editor Christopher van Moessner, Americas oil news senior writer Janet McGury, and editor Ashok Dutta as they discuss key takeaways for the upstream and downstream sectors emerging from their third-quarter earnings coverage and what lies ahead for these sectors in the coming months.