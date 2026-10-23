US midterms: How much could change for oil markets?

Could a shift in Congress reshape oil policy or just intensify the scrutiny? The US midterm elections are just around the corner, with all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats on the ballot Nov. 3. At stake is whether Republicans retain control of Congress or Democrats win one or both chambers and gain new leverage over the Trump administration's energy agenda. On the Oil Markets Podcast by S&P Global Energy, host Jeff Mower joins policy editors Kate Winston and Eamonn Brennan to explore what the US midterms could mean for sanctions, investment and fuel prices.