Atlantic basin rising — Venezuela, Brazil and the new oil growth story

Latin America is emerging as a key engine of global oil supply growth. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Jeff Mower is joined by Washington-based policy editor Kate Winston and Mexico editor Sheky Espejo to examine Venezuela's reopening to international companies, Brazil's record production and exploration push and why the region is attracting renewed investment. As concerns persist over Middle East crude supplies and key shipping routes, the team explores how new barrels from the Atlantic Basin could reshape global oil markets.