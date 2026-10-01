Middle East supply concerns strengthen market for Russian oil

Prices for Russian crude strengthened in September, amid lower domestic production and Middle East supply concerns, while Russia's refining sector continues to face major challenges as a result of Ukrainian attacks. Russia has extended its diesel export ban, and the US is considering introducing similar restrictions, driving prices higher and raising the risk of diesel deficits in the coming months. Recent comments from Russian and US officials have underlined the importance of diesel in negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine aimed at securing an energy ceasefire ahead of the winter season.

In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast by S&P Global Energy, OPEC+ lead reporter Rosemary Griffin discusses the impact of refinery attacks, sanctions and a possible energy ceasefire on the Russian and global oil markets with senior price reporter Jan Kedzior, associate director, near-term oil markets Rebeka Foley, and senior reporter Elza Turner.

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