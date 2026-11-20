Metals & Mining, Non-Ferrous
November 20, 2026
The Graphite Gap: Reshoring a Critical Battery Material
HIGHLIGHTS
China controls 98% of graphite production
US works to build domestic battery supply
Energy storage demand reshapes supply chains
Synthetic graphite is a critical ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, yet around 98% of global supply is produced in China or by Chinese-controlled companies, according to Mike O'Kronley. In this episode of EnergyCents, Mike O'Kronley of NOVONIX joins Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden to discuss efforts to build a domestic synthetic graphite industry, the challenge of competing at scale, and how policy, investment and growing demand from energy storage and data centers could reshape the US battery supply chain.
Learn more about Novonix here: https://www.novonixgroup.com
Learn more about S&P Global Energy here: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en
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