Synthetic graphite is a critical ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, yet around 98% of global supply is produced in China or by Chinese-controlled companies, according to Mike O'Kronley. In this episode of EnergyCents, Mike O'Kronley of NOVONIX joins Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden to discuss efforts to build a domestic synthetic graphite industry, the challenge of competing at scale, and how policy, investment and growing demand from energy storage and data centers could reshape the US battery supply chain.

Learn more about Novonix here: https://www.novonixgroup.com

Learn more about S&P Global Energy here: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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