Talking clean-energy investment trends with ACORE

ACORE is a Washington-based non-profit that brings together partners in finance, policy and technology to advance clean energy initiatives in the US.

ACORE SVP of Policy and Engagement Lesley Hunter joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss financing trends in the clean energy economy and consider how the sector is weathering changes in federal policy support.

Learn more about ACORE at: https://acore.org/about/

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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