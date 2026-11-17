A Super El Niño is bringing heat waves, floods and droughts to power systems around the world, just as energy markets are already under strain from a global energy crisis. In this episode of Energy Evolution, Eklavya Gupte speaks with Anthony Vautrin, energy modeler at the International Energy Agency, about what this means for electricity supply and demand.

Vautrin looks at how heat waves drive air conditioner purchases, which in turn raise future power demand. He also explains what governments are doing, from energy conservation measures to stricter efficiency standards.