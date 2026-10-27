Sodium-ion's moment? Peak Energy on scaling a lithium alternative

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for about 94% of global energy storage capacity additions in 2025. Sodium-ion made up about 0.4%. Landon Mossburg, CEO and co-founder of Peak Energy, thinks the industry underestimates how fast that could change.

In this episode of Energy Evolution, senior reporter Garrett Hering shares a fireside chat from the American Clean Power Association's RECHARGE: Energy Storage Conference, held Sept. 23 in Aurora, Colorado.

Mossburg told Hering why Peak Energy is betting on passively cooled sodium-ion systems, arguing they bring safety and permitting advantages, longer life and a strong fit for data centers. He also discusses the company's path to bankability ahead of the opening of a new factory and what is at stake for the US battery supply chain as China invests heavily in the technology.