S&P Global Energy senior specialty chemicals analysts Adam Bland, executive director and global head of specialty chemicals; Kevin Micoine, director and global lead of specialty chemicals end-use markets; and Su Pei Lim, principal research analyst for specialty chemicals, join CW specialties editor Sotirios Frantzanas for a discussion of specialty chemicals and the latest Specialty Chemicals Update Program (SCUP) report.

Topics include the uneven recovery of the specialties market, the regions driving growth and how geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions are heightening the focus on resilience despite the industry's need for interconnectedness.

Hear more about specialty chemicals at the World Petrochemical Conference 2027, taking place in Houston over March 8-11, 2027.

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World Petrochemical Conference 2027