October 01, 2026

Bonus: How are chemical distributors adjusting to disruptions in Europe?

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Featuring Vincent Valk

HIGHLIGHTS

FECC 2026 conference explores outlook

Industrial downturn pressures margins

Consolidation continues across the sector

Chemical Week specialties editor Sotirios Frantzanas joins podcast host Vincent Valk for a short discussion of key takeaways from FECC 2026, the annual conference of European chemical distributors. Topics include the outlook for chemical distribution in Europe and how distributors are weathering the continent's prolonged industrial downturn.

Relevant links:

European chemical industry to see further consolidation: FECC

European distributors' margins remain under pressure despite stabilizing sales performance – survey

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