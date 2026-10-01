October 01, 2026
Bonus: How are chemical distributors adjusting to disruptions in Europe?
HIGHLIGHTS
FECC 2026 conference explores outlook
Industrial downturn pressures margins
Consolidation continues across the sector
Chemical Week specialties editor Sotirios Frantzanas joins podcast host Vincent Valk for a short discussion of key takeaways from FECC 2026, the annual conference of European chemical distributors. Topics include the outlook for chemical distribution in Europe and how distributors are weathering the continent's prolonged industrial downturn.
Relevant links:
European chemical industry to see further consolidation: FECC
European distributors' margins remain under pressure despite stabilizing sales performance – survey