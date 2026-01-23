INFOGRAPHIC: Sanctions on Russian oil majors hang over Asian crude flows

S&P Global Offerings
January 23, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Sanctions disrupt Russian oil flows to Asia
India, China seek supply diversification
US and EU sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft threaten to disrupt major seaborne flows of Russian crude to India and China. As buyers navigate compliance risks, Asia's top refiners now face pressure to diversify supply sources while managing price volatility and logistical challenges.
