January 23, 2026

INFOGRAPHIC: Sanctions on Russian oil majors hang over Asian crude flows

HIGHLIGHTS

Sanctions disrupt Russian oil flows to Asia

India, China seek supply diversification

US and EU sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft threaten to disrupt major seaborne flows of Russian crude to India and China. As buyers navigate compliance risks, Asia's top refiners now face pressure to diversify supply sources while managing price volatility and logistical challenges.

Editor:

Emma Slawinski