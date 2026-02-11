India’s JK Lakshmi Cement launches LC3 product, targets low-carbon project demand

India's JK Lakshmi Cement has launched a limestone calcined clay cement product, expanding its portfolio of lower-carbon construction materials as producers respond to rising sustainability requirements in the domestic cement market, according to a LinkedIn post by the company Feb. 10.

The product, branded Green Pro LC3, will be manufactured at JK Lakshmi's integrated Jaykaypuram plant in Sirohi, Rajasthan, with commercial dispatches scheduled to begin in February.

Initial sales will focus on institutional buyers and project-led demand across northern and western India, according to the company.

The LC3 formulation, combining clinker, calcined clay, limestone and gypsum, can help reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 40% compared with ordinary Portland cement, while maintaining strength and durability standards suitable for large-scale infrastructure and high-exposure applications, JK Lakshmi said.

Interest in low-carbon cement has been rising, particularly in more developed markets such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore, as cement producers and end-users look to manage carbon exposure in one of the most carbon-intensive construction materials. The shift is being driven by tighter environmental regulations, corporate decarbonization targets and growing scrutiny of embodied emissions in construction projects, market participants across Asia said.

However, participants added that the impact on cement pricing is likely to be limited in the near term, as adoption remains uneven across producers and end-users, with cost considerations, certification standards and limited project-level demand constraining broader uptake.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $38/metric ton Feb. 5, up from $37.50/mt week over week. Platts assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $33.50/mt Feb. 5, up from $33.25/mt FOB a week earlier.