Mozambique lays foundation for $280-mil Chibabava cement plant: report

Mozambique's Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, accompanied by other government officials, on Feb. 2 laid the first stone for the construction of the Chibabava cement factory operated by Chibabava Cimentos and located in Sofala province, central Mozambique, according to local media outlet Ngani.

The $280-million project will have a production capacity of around 1 million metric tons/year, according to the report.

The unit is expected to come online in 2027 and will produce cement and clinker using local mineral resources.

