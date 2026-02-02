TITAN acquires French cementitious business VDE

TITAN Group said in a statement Feb. 2 it has completed the acquisition of Vracs de L'Estuaire (VDE), a cementitious business in northern France, in a move the company says supports its "TITAN Forward 2029" strategy and its plans to expand its offering of alternative cementitious materials.

VDE operates a grinding plant at the port of Le Havre with an annual clinker grinding capacity of 0.6 million metric tons, giving the group a larger operational footprint in what it described as one of Europe's major construction markets. TITAN added that the transaction builds on its existing presence in France, which it began around 30 years ago with a cement terminal operation in Marseille.

TITAN said the expanded French operations are expected to complement its European network and contribute to its innovation and decarbonization agenda, including growth in lower-carbon cement and ACM products.

"We are pleased to serve the customers of VDE and offer them new low carbon solutions based on our broad palette of cements and ACM products, such as slag, pozzolan from our Greek operations and fly ash reclaimed with our proprietary technology. We are excited to welcome the Vracs de L'Estuaire strong team to the TITAN family and work together to realize this vision," said Yanni Paniaras, CEO TITAN Europe.