JK Cement crosses 31 mil mt/year capacity with new Bihar plant

India's JK Cement crossed a production capacity milestone of more than 31 million mt/year after commissioning its gray cement plant in Buxar, Bihar, according to a LinkedIn post by the company Jan. 30.

The producer said the expansion marked a major step in its growth journey and strengthened its position among India's top five cement manufacturers. JK Cement added that the Buxar facility will support infrastructure development in Bihar and contribute to the state's construction momentum.

The newly commissioned facility is a 3 million mt/year cement grinding unit and forms part of JK Cement's 6 million mt/year expansion plan approved in January 2024. The plan includes brownfield clinker capacity additions of 3.3 million mt/year and cement grinding capacity of 3 million mt/year across Panna, Hamirpur and Prayagraj, along with the greenfield cement grinding project in Bihar.

Following the commissioning, JK Cement's total gray cement production capacity, including its subsidiary, stood at around 31.25 million mt/year.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $37.50/mt on Jan. 29, unchanged from the previous week. Platts also assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $33.25/mt on Jan. 29, up from $32.75/mt the previous week.