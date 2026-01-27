Hoffmann Green partners with GSE for low-carbon cement in French real estate

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and French general contractor GSE signed a strategic partnership to support the decarbonization of industrial and commercial real estate projects across France, the companies said Jan. 27.

Under the agreement, GSE will incorporate concrete produced with Hoffmann Green's clinker-free cement into its commercial real estate developments, including logistics platforms, industrial buildings and data centers.

"This partnership with GSE illustrates the relevance of our solutions for large commercial real estate projects," Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said in a statement.

"It marks a new stage in the diversification of our markets and confirms our ability to support leading players in the decarbonization of their industrial and commercial assets."

The partnership includes a volume commitment and targets large-scale, technically complex projects. It is already being implemented on a 30,000-square-meter logistics platform under construction in Amanlis, Ille-et-Vilaine, in western France.

"By partnering with Hoffmann Green, we are integrating innovative low-carbon solutions that allow us to further reduce the environmental footprint of our buildings without compromising on quality, timelines or performance," Roland Paul, president of GSE, said.

Hoffmann Green's production process does not use clinker, the main component of traditional cement and the primary source of carbon emissions in cement manufacturing.

