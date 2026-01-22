Bolivian cement firm Fancesa to export to Argentina under $1.5 million contract

Bolivian cement company Fancesa will begin exporting cement to Argentina under a new $1.5 million contract, with the first shipments planned for mid-February.

The company's president, Nestor Guido Calvo, told the local newspaper Correo Del Sur on Jan. 22 that the formal signing will be announced this week.

"We are planning to make the first shipment of cement in 50 kilo bags starting from the second week of February. The contract is for one and a half million dollars," Calvo told Correo Del Sur. The year-long contract involves bimonthly shipments to the northern Argentine regions of Salta, Jujuy, and Tucumán.

Future expansion of the agreement will depend on the product's reception. "Chile is another country where the board of directors and General Management have already authorized a public call for the opening of sales points. We are awaiting the results of that announcement, which is being handled by Fancesa's projects department," Calvo told Correo Del Sur.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, reached out to Fancesa; but the company did not reply to a request for comment.