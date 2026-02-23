Turkey's polymer market navigates economic turbulence as East-West bridge faces supply surge

Turkey stands at a critical crossroads in the global polymer trade in 2026, positioned between a struggling European market and an oversupplied Asia while grappling with domestic economic volatility.

Yet amid these challenges, Turkey's appeal extends beyond its import appetite. The country is emerging as a candidate for new petrochemical investments, supported by government incentives, lower production costs than Europe, and strategic geography connecting multiple regions.

As European producers rationalize capacity amid weak demand and high energy costs, industry participants see Turkey positioned to capture market share if it can navigate currency instability and an approaching wave of Middle Eastern supply.

This potential reflects Turkey's established role as a critical demand center. As the world's second-largest polypropylene importer and third-largest polyethylene importer, the country imported 1.8 million mt of PP from Jan-Nov 2025 and 0.9 million mt of HDPE from Jan-Nov 2025, according to data from Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, cementing its position as an outlet that global producers rely on to move excess material.

Economic challenges persist but growth fundamentals remain

The Turkish lira's depreciation, down 21% against the dollar since early 2025, has complicated import economics for converters already squeezed by elevated interest rates that reached 46% in April 2025 before a decrease to 37% in January 2026. Annual inflation, while cooling to 31% in December 2025, still pressures margins across the value chain.

Despite financial headwinds, Turkey maintains advantages that continue attracting investment interest. Labor and energy costs remain lower than Western Europe, while the country offers better market access than Middle Eastern producers.

"Turkey is still regarded as a strong candidate for new builds and investments. They've got a really good processing industry," Michael McDermott, Director European polymers at S&P Global Energy, said. "When we're talking five years down the line, I would expect it to go from low growth to probably the strongest growth of any country in western central Europe."

Platts last assessed the CFR Turkey HDPE film price at $915/mt on Feb. 18, down 12% from $1,040/mt assessed on Feb. 19, 2025. This is a comparatively modest decline against the 22% drop seen in FD Northwest Europe HDPE film prices over the same period, suggesting Turkey has proven more resilient than its Western European counterparts despite the challenging domestic financial environment.

Supply pressure builds as regional capacity expands

Turkey's growth trajectory faces a challenge from a surge of new capacity from both Middle Eastern producers and domestic projects. Saudi Arabia adds 800,000 mt/year of PP capacity in Q1 2025, according to Platts data, with additional expansions planned through 2030 that could push Saudi PP capacity above 6.7 million mt/year. UAE and Qatari producers are similarly pursuing growth strategies, targeting Turkey as an outlet.

Domestically, multiple projects advanced despite delays. Sasa is pursuing one of the world's largest petrochemical projects to date in Adana/Yumurtalık, planning a condensate refinery integrated with aromatics and PDH/PP facilities. According to an investor presentation in December 2025, the project aims for "100% import substitution" with investment expected to kickstart in 2027.

Socar also plans an ethylene cracker expansion. "We conducted market research and expect growth in Türkiye's polymer production sector. If an investment decision is made, by doubling our ethylene plant's capacity, we can achieve triple growth in the Turkish ethylene market," Kanan Mirzoyev, head of Socar Turkeys's refining and petrochemicals business unit, said at a press conference in Istanbul in Jan. 2026.

The question remains where this material will move. European demand remains lethargic, an issue given that Europe represents Turkey's primary export market. Asia faces oversupply with depressed pricing. Turkey's domestic market, while growing faster than Europe, cannot absorb the full scale of incoming capacity.

Yet some market participants see opportunity in the supply wave. Turkey has been more aggressive than Europe in deploying trade remedies, opening antidumping investigations into PTA and PET imports from Asia in 2025, suggesting Turkish policymakers might shield domestic producers more effectively than their European counterparts.

Industry migration creates window of opportunity

Turkey attracts petrochemical investment, leaving Western Europe, even as its own textile and fiber industries relocate to Egypt and Central Asia. Energy prices that undermine European petrochemicals competitiveness represent a fraction of costs in Turkey, creating structural incentives for capacity relocation from Europe. However, the strong lira policy has simultaneously eroded Turkey's own cost advantage against Asian competitors.

This dynamic is reflected in S&P Global Energy's acrylic fiber assessment, where export activity has remained a key driver. Turkish yarn players supply finished blended yarns, which typically combine acrylic, polyester, and nylon, to European markets, with export volumes picking up notably during the summer months as demand for yarns and fabrics rises. This seasonal export strength feeds through to consistently growing consumption of upstream fibers within Turkey itself, underpinning domestic demand even as some downstream operations shift abroad.

"Turkish industry has started to migrate to Egypt or central Asia," Tatiana Bondar, Associate Director, EMEA Fibers, at S&P Global Energy, said.

As European producers shutter uneconomic capacity, Turkey can capture both market share and investment in petrochemicals even as some downstream textile and fiber operations relocate. The country's defense industry thrives while certain European sectors struggle, demonstrating Turkey's ability to compete where cost structures align favorably.

Outlook shows growth delayed but not denied

Turkey's polymer market faces a waiting period. Near-term challenges, including currency volatility, import dependency, and global oversupply, constrain immediate growth. The timing of Ramadan in early 2026 following Lunar New Year could further dampen Q1 activity.

However, structural advantages position Turkey for eventual performance. Lower production costs, government support, a strategic location, and relative insulation from Europe's energy crisis provide a foundation for growth once global demand recovers.

"Turkey is impacted by the same issues that Europe is struggling with," McDermott said. "Investment isn't going to happen right now, but there is interest. It really is one of those key countries."

The question is not whether Turkey captures polymer market growth, but when global conditions align to release the country's potential. As the East-West bridge navigates economic turbulence and supply surges, patience appears as valuable as strategic positioning.

Platts is part of S&P Global Energy.