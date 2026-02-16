Europe turns to Asia for caustic soda amid challenging US arb

European caustic soda traders have increasingly been exploring alternative supply options this year as higher spot prices out of the US erode arbitrage economics from that region, with lower prices in Northeast Asia presenting new opportunities.

Caustic soda export prices in the US have surged this year amid lower supply in the wake of a 10‑day unplanned shutdown at Olin's plant in Texas that began on Dec. 25. Following the incident, the company implemented an order‑control program, citing "depleted inventories of caustic soda."

In January, US producers announced further price increases, following December hikes, and market sources have expressed limited expectations of a short-term reversal.

"I am hearing demand is improving nicely going into March," one source said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed FOB USG price at $415/dry metric ton Feb. 10, up $85/dmt from $330/dmt on Dec. 23, the last 2025 price assessment.

Meanwhile, Asian caustic soda prices have eased in 2026, creating opportunities for shipments to Europe.

The Asian market continues to grapple with persistent oversupply, as high supply and inventory levels remain entrenched across the region.

In China, robust production at chlor-alkali plants, driven by strong performance of co-product chlorine, has not been matched by a recovery in caustic soda's downstream domestic demand.

Earlier in the year, Chinese market participants noted that favorable chlorine prices incentivized producers to maintain high operating rates, exacerbating the caustic soda oversupply situation.

"There are traders shipping [Asian] cargoes to Europe, South America and the US, due to capacity rationalization in these regions," a Chinese producer said.

Stock levels in Japan and South Korea also remain elevated, adding to the regional supply pressure.

Market participants observed that Indonesia, a key destination for Asian caustic soda cargoes, is seeing subdued demand from major downstream sectors such as nickel and alumina, further dampening market sentiment.

"It is said that Japan and South Korea also have excess volumes," a Chinese trader said. "There is a gap in Europe, so some of that volume from Japan and South Korea might go there."

Platts last assessed FOB NEA price at $325/dmt Feb. 10, down $33/dmt from $358/dmt on Dec. 23, the last 2025 price assessment.

At the same time, the FOB NWE price has edged higher in 2026 amid reduced spot availability, widening opportunities from Asia. However, the increase has not been enough to open US arbitrage into NWE, as the FOB USG price has risen more sharply and now stands above the FOB NWE price.

The FOB NWE price has risen due to weak demand for chlorine derivatives and unfavorable production economics limiting caustic soda production, while producers have sought to build inventories ahead of spring turnarounds, further reducing availability.

Platts last assessed FOB NWE price at $385/dmt Feb. 10, up $20/dmt from $360/dmt on Dec. 23, the last 2025 price assessment.