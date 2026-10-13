2026 When Energy was Everything
From geopolitical shocks and disrupted trade flows to changing energy systems, 2026 was a year shaped by energy. Explore the moments that moved markets and the stories behind them, brought together through the reporting, data, analysis and perspectives of Platts, CERA, Horizons and Events, as S&P Global Energy marks its first year.
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