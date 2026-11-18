Energy Transition, Renewables, Emissions, Carbon
November 18, 2026
ET Highlights: COP31 electrification target, AI boosts Asian battery storage demand, Hintco sees green hydrogen clusters emerging
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
Top story
COP31: Electrification, fossil fuels and carbon removal headline draft cover text
The UN Climate Change Conference opened in Antalya, Turkey, with the COP31 Presidency releasing its first draft cover decision Nov. 16. The 144-paragraph draft puts electrification targets, fossil fuel transition language, carbon dioxide removals and carbon capture at the center of negotiations.
Prepared by Turkey and Australia, the draft was released early to allow time for negotiation, Australian climate and energy minister Chris Bowen said. It drew on more than 500 pages of submissions from over 160 countries, with another draft expected before COP31 closes Nov. 20.
On electrification, the draft calls on parties to raise electricity’s share of total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, in a nationally determined manner. It reaffirms the Dubai language on transitioning “away from fossil fuels in energy systems,” while calling for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels.
The draft supports carbon capture, utilization and storage of at least 500 million mt of CO2 by 2035. It calls for 1.3 to 2.5 Gt CO2 of removals annually by 2035, emphasizing safeguards and deep emissions reductions.
Benchmark of the Week
$3.19/kg
Platts India Renewable Hydrogen Term Contract on Nov. 12, well below European price indications above $10/kg.
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INTERVIEW: Battery storage key to Asia power grid as AI demand soars
Asia's booming artificial intelligence sector and rapid data center expansion are set to reshape the region's electricity markets, accelerating investment in battery storage, renewable generation and grid infrastructure as countries struggle to balance surging power demand with affordability and energy security, a senior Engie executive said. The pace new generation capacity, grid infrastructure and demand-side flexibility can be deployed will determine whether rising electricity consumption drives power prices higher across Asia over the next five years, Engie executive vice president, supply & energy management Edouard Neviaski, told Platts.
INTERVIEW: IMO faces challenges in net-zero compliance without emissions cost
Countries are struggling to design rules to ensure shipping companies comply with a new bunker regulation aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a senior International Bunker Industry Association official said Nov. 12, as the US leads opposition to punitive financial measures. Washington has fiercely opposed what it describes as "a global carbon tax" on shipping for the financial element, and a growing number of member states have proposed various revisions to the framework in bids to achieve a compromise.
Terra-Gen energizes $950M solar, battery complex in California
Terra-Gen LLC has begun commercial operations at the Lockhart solar and battery energy storage project in San Bernardino County, California. The $950 million project features 365 megawatts of solar generation and 173.7 MW of battery storage. It is capable of generating enough electricity for about 350,000 homes and businesses annually, Terra-Gen said Nov. 10.
INTERVIEW: Clusters of supply, demand emerging for renewable hydrogen — Hintco CEO
Clean energy tenders have helped advance renewable hydrogen and its derivatives, with clusters of supply and demand emerging as the industry approaches a potential commercial phase around 2030, Hint.Co GmbH CEO Timo Bollerhey told Platts. The intermediary company that develops and runs the H2Global hydrogen import tenders to Europe is due to release more details, including pricing, for the Asian lot awarded to India’s AM Green, in the next couple of months, alongside the results of the other regional lots, Bollerhey said.
Repsol takes FID on 150-MW green hydrogen project at Tarragona refinery in Spain
Repsol SA has taken a final investment decision to proceed with a 150-megawatt electrolyzer to supply renewable hydrogen for its 180,000 b/d Tarragona refinery in Spain, alongside project partner Enagas Renovable SA, the companies said on Nov. 12. The new unit will produce 22,000 metric tons/year of green hydrogen to feed both the refinery and a planned circular methanol unit, the "Ecoplanta", which will be used to supply hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime transport, the companies said.
Plug Power sees chance to salvage green hydrogen subsidies during next Congress
Plug Power Inc. is renewing its efforts to preserve former President Joe Biden's green hydrogen subsidy, encouraged by sweeping Democratic election victories in the US Senate and House of Representatives. The pure-play hydrogen company said Nov. 9 it would push for an extension of the Section 45V hydrogen production tax credit, which is currently set to sunset at the end of 2027. The remarks came almost one week after the US voted in Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, as well as Democratic victories in several key state-level races.