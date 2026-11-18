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COP31: Electrification, fossil fuels and carbon removal headline draft cover text

The UN Climate Change Conference opened in Antalya, Turkey, with the COP31 Presidency releasing its first draft cover decision Nov. 16. The 144-paragraph draft puts electrification targets, fossil fuel transition language, carbon dioxide removals and carbon capture at the center of negotiations.

Prepared by Turkey and Australia, the draft was released early to allow time for negotiation, Australian climate and energy minister Chris Bowen said. It drew on more than 500 pages of submissions from over 160 countries, with another draft expected before COP31 closes Nov. 20.

On electrification, the draft calls on parties to raise electricity’s share of total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, in a nationally determined manner. It reaffirms the Dubai language on transitioning “away from fossil fuels in energy systems,” while calling for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels.

The draft supports carbon capture, utilization and storage of at least 500 million mt of CO2 by 2035. It calls for 1.3 to 2.5 Gt CO2 of removals annually by 2035, emphasizing safeguards and deep emissions reductions.