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Meta leads US corporate clean power purchasing, focuses on nuclear capacity

Meta Platforms Inc. has emerged as the largest corporate purchaser of clean power in the US and the third-largest globally, according to S&P Global Energy data.

As of Sept. 30, Meta has contracted 32.2 gigawatts of clean energy capacity worldwide, behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Nearly 30 GW of that capacity is in the US. In 2026 so far, Meta has contracted for 10.6 GW, according to S&P Global Energy CERA data.

The hyperscaler has matched 100% of its electricity use with clean energy since 2020, Amanda Yang, Meta's head of clean and renewable energy, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

"We prioritize the same grid where we can because that's what helps bolster the electricity grids and the power needs in specific locations," Yang said.

But amid surging power demand driven by the global data center infrastructure build-out, Meta has had to become more "nimble," Yang said, focusing on matching total global yearly power use instead of using a 24/7 carbon-free energy strategy, which other hyperscalers such as Google LLC have adopted.

"We are thinking about our clean energy work from a portfolio basis, but I don't think that the fundamental principle to prioritize local grids has changed really overall," Yang said. "There are some places where we may have had to flex a little bit just because of the speed at which we need to move, but overall that fundamental principle has not changed."