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UN report sets out pathway to return to 1.5 C warming by 2100 after overshoot

The world must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 18% within four years to limit the worst effects of climate change, and return warming levels to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels by 2100 after overshooting this century, the UN warned on Oct. 21, with the pace of reductions now required exceeding targets set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The UN Environment Programme's Emissions Gap Report 2026 finds that global temperatures are now certain to exceed 1.5 C and lays out what it would take to minimize the overshoot and return to that threshold by the end of the century.

The report's findings come as energy markets face mounting pressure from climate policy and the accelerating buildout of renewable power capacity.

"Overshoot is not surrender," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. "We can still keep it as small and as short as possible – and bring temperatures back below 1.5 C by the end of the century."