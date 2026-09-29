Powering APAC’s AI Infrastructure Future

The future of data center growth in APAC will be shaped by more than just demand. As AI drives unprecedented infrastructure requirements, operators are increasingly focused on securing access to power, navigating grid connection challenges and developing long-term clean energy strategies. With more than one-third of new APAC data centers expected to support AI infrastructure by 2030, understanding where capacity can be built, and where it may face constraints, has become essential for operators, investors, and energy stakeholders.

Join analysts from 451 Research and S&P Global Energy as we explore the next chapter of APAC's digital infrastructure story, including: