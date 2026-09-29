Powering APAC’s AI Infrastructure Future

Summary
The future of data center growth in APAC will be shaped by more than just demand. As AI drives unprecedented infrastructure requirements, operators are increasingly focused on securing access to power, navigating grid connection challenges and developing long-term clean energy strategies. With more than one-third of new APAC data centers expected to support AI infrastructure by 2030, understanding where capacity can be built, and where it may face constraints, has become essential for operators, investors, and energy stakeholders.
Join analysts from 451 Research and S&P Global Energy as we explore the next chapter of APAC's digital infrastructure story, including:
- APAC’s evolving role in global data center growth
- Key drivers and regulatory shifts; the rise of secondary metros
- Clean energy procurement amid rising retail tariffs
- Keeping pace with rising power demand – power availability and grid connection challenges
Speakers
S&P Global Energy
Soon Chen Kang
Research Analyst, Data Center Services & Infrastructure, 451 Research
Soon Chen Kang is a research analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Energy covering datacenter activities in Asia-Pacific for the Datacenter Services and Infrastructure channel.
Soon Chen’s research area includes expansion activities, customer verticals, industry growth projections and pricing dynamics of the datacenter colocation market. Her most recent work focuses on go-to-market analysis of the emerging datacenter markets in Southeast Asia.
Prior to this role, Soon Chen was a journalist covering the consumer sector at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She wrote extensively on the evolving e-commerce landscape in the region.
Soon Chen holds a Bachelor of Education in Teaching English as a Second Language degree from University Malaya. She is fluent in Chinese and Bahasa Malaysia.
S&P Global Energy
Vince Heo
Director, Gas, Power, and Climate Solutions
Vince focuses on power and renewable market development and LNG demand analysis. He has more than 12 years of experience in consultancy and industry, with a strong background in policy research, strategy development, and financial analysis in the energy sector. Prior to joining S&P Global, Vince was a senior manager at Ernst & Young, where he led the Power & Utilities consulting practice and assisted clients in the government, power and utilities, financial services, and technology companies in the areas of renewables, energy storage, and other emerging technologies. He also served as an advisor to South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Electric Power Corporation on new energy businesses. Prior to that, he held posts at the Global Green Growth Institute, Bloomberg, and Procter & Gamble.
Vince holds a Bachelor of Arts in agricultural economics from Seoul National University, South Korea, and a Master of Science in environmental policy and regulation from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Vignesh Velappan
Product Specialist, Asia Pacific, TMT
Vignesh Velappan has over 21 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, having served in various technical and business development roles in Asia Pacific during his career. He has broad and deep knowledge of broadband wireline and wireless applications and network technologies, having worked with telecom clients as a consultant on service assurance best practices to optimize network and service level performance. In his current role, he works closely with clients in Asia Pacific at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vignesh is passionate about the developments in the industry and seeking to understand new technologies and solutions that address emerging business challenges. Vignesh holds an MBA from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom and a B.Eng (Hons) in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.