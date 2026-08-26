Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

EXPERT TRAINING

Enhance your Event Experience with our Pre-Conference Training

S&P Global Energy’s Marine Fuels Markets, Pricing & Commercial Fundamentals training program on April 12 is designed to provide a deeper understanding of marine fuels supply chains. Through expert-led instruction, you’ll gain practical commercial insights, knowledge of market dynamics, pricing mechanisms, and industry fundamentals. 

*A separate fee applies. See pricing for more information. 

Why attend?

Deepen Your Market Knowledge

Build a stronger understanding of marine fuels markets, pricing dynamics and commercial fundamentals.

Learn from Industry Experts

Gain practical insights and real-world perspectives from S&P Global Energy specialists.

Maximise Your FUJCON Experience

Arrive better prepared to engage in discussions, ask informed questions and make valuable connections.

Speaking and Sponsorship opportunities

  • Reach Key Decision-Makers: Connect with senior leaders across shipping, bunkering, trading, energy, and ports.
  • Elevate Your Brand: Increase visibility and position your company alongside industry leaders and innovators.
  • Generate New Business: Build valuable relationships and uncover commercial opportunities across the maritime value chain.

If you are interested in speaking and sponsoring at FUJCON 2027, please sign up your interest here or contact:

Speaking: fatmawati@spglobal.com

Sponsorshipnicholas.wilkins@spglobal.com

News & Insights