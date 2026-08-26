Marine fuels are the lifeblood of global shipping, powering the vessels that transport over 80% of world trade and supporting the smooth movement of energy, commodities, and manufactured goods around the globe. As one of the world's leading bunkering hubs, Fujairah plays a critical role in this global ecosystem, making it the ideal location to gain a deeper understanding of marine fuels markets and industry dynamics.

This intensive one-day training course provides a practical introduction to the global marine fuels and bunkering sector, covering the full value chain from refinery production and fuel specifications through to bunker supply, pricing, regulatory requirements, fleet developments, alternative fuels, and overall demand trends. Participants will gain a clear understanding of how marine fuels are produced, assessed, traded, and consumed, while exploring the key commercial, regulatory, and market drivers that influence the industry.

By combining technical, commercial, and market perspectives, this course delivers a comprehensive understanding of one of the most strategically important sectors underpinning global trade.