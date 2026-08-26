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FUJCON
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Sponsorship
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Training
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Site Visit
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Agenda
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Pricing
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Venue
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FAQ
The Leading Global Event for Maritime Trade, Marine Fuels and Energy Markets
Navigating Maritime Trade, Resilience and Transformation
S&P Global Energy is hosting the 15th International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Conference (FUJCON 2027), on April 12 -14, 2027. The event is held in partnership with the Government of Fujairah and the Fujairah Ports Authority, supported by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), and takes place under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah.
Why Attend FUJCON 2027?
- Navigate Global Market Shifts: Understand the impact of persistent geopolitical tensions, sea disruptions, and rerouting on global shipping and freight rates.
- Infrastructure and Supply Chains: Dive into regional projects, from new port and storage developments and expansions to critical pipeline supply routes.
- Bunker and Marine Fuels: Explore the evolving supply-demand dynamics of bunker fuels, alternative marine fuels and technological innovations.
- Unrivalled Networking: Connect with policymakers, refiners, traders, shipping and port companies, financial institutions and tech innovators.
- Proven Scale: Build on the success of our 2025 event, which united 450+ attendees and 55 expert speakers from over 30 countries.
- Shape the Industry: Engage in three days of strategic discussions and expert analysis to drive the next chapter of the global bunker market.
Held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah.
Register by December 11
Super Early Bird Rate
Save up to $800 with the current rates:
Conference + Training: $3,345+VAT
Conference Only: $1,750+VAT
Training Only: $1,595+VAT
Limited group offer: Buy Three, Get the Fourth Free
Duration: 3 days
Training Course: April 12
Port of Fujairah Site Visit: April 12
Main Conference: April 13-14
For registration assistance, contact
Hosted by:
Supported by:
What is FUJCON?
The Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Conference (FUJCON) is S&P Global’s flagship marine fuels event. Hosted in Fujairah, UAE, strategically positioned outside the Strait of Hormuz, the event gathers global decision-makers across bunkering, shipping, refining and trading. As ongoing multi-billion dollar investments in port infrastructure, pipelines and storage expand Fujairah’s capacity, FUJCON provides the critical forum to navigate supply security, explore new trade flows and shape the future of global maritime trade.
Who should attend FUJCON?
FUJCON 2027 brings together senior executives and commercial leaders across the global maritime/bunkering value chain, including:
- Shipowners, Charterers & Bunker Suppliers
- Refiners, Traders & Fuel Producers
- Port Authorities, Terminal & Storage Operators
- Financial Institutions, Regulators & Tech Innovators
- Leaders in Maritime Decarbonization & Alternative Fuels
Why FUJCON Is the Premier Gathering for the Global Bunkering, Marine Fuels and Maritime Trading Community
Now in its 15th edition, FUJCON is the trusted event for the global bunkering & shipping, marine fuels and trading community.
- Strategic Global Hub: Situated at the crossroad of East-West trade flows in Fujairah, a world-class bunkering and energy destination.
- Actionable Market Intelligence: Gain expert perspective on changing supply chain dynamics, pricing, fuel regulations, and the energy transition.
- Unrivaled Network: Connect directly with regional and global stakeholders ingand decision-makers shaping the future of shipping and energy markets
Become a Sponsor
Demonstrate your strengths, raise your company profile, and maximize your ROI as we bring key industry players and decision-makers to you. At FUJCON, each sponsor has the opportunity to showcase their products and services and distinguish themselves from the competition. We offer a full range of opportunities and packages, and can even tailor solutions to suit your needs.
Sponsorship offers you proven opportunities to:
- Leverage the S&P Global Energy brand and reputation
- Boost and reinforce your corporate image and brand recognition within the market
- Plan your onsite networking effectively with advance access to the attendee list
- Demonstrate your organization’s strengths and capabilities to executives empowered to make decisions
- Build and maintain lasting business relationships with key industry players
- Maximize your investment by focusing your efforts at a single location, face-to-face with an engaged audience
FUJCON offers a variety of standard and tailor-made sponsorship opportunities to fit your marketing and business-to-business needs and your budget.
Pre-Conference Training Course
Marine Fuels Markets, Pricing & Commercial Fundamentals
April 12
Alongside the main conference program, FUJCON 2027 will offer a specialized training course on April 12, designed to deepen your understanding of key markets, led by S&P Global experts.
Course Overview:
Marine fuels are the lifeblood of global shipping, powering the vessels that transport over 80% of world trade and supporting the smooth movement of energy, commodities, and manufactured goods around the globe. As one of the world's leading bunkering hubs, Fujairah plays a critical role in this global ecosystem, making it the ideal location to gain a deeper understanding of marine fuels markets and industry dynamics.
This intensive one-day training course provides a practical introduction to the global marine fuels and bunkering sector, covering the full value chain from refinery production and fuel specifications through to bunker supply, pricing, regulatory requirements, fleet developments, alternative fuels, and overall demand trends. Participants will gain a clear understanding of how marine fuels are produced, assessed, traded, and consumed, while exploring the key commercial, regulatory, and market drivers that influence the industry.
By combining technical, commercial, and market perspectives, this course delivers a comprehensive understanding of one of the most strategically important sectors underpinning global trade.
Instructors from S&P Global Energy:
S&P Global Energy
Krispen Atkinson
Consulting Principal, OMDC
In this role, he specializes in maritime-related topics, including as a contributor to the S&P Global Multiclient Study, "Navigating Choppy Waters," which focuses on marine bunker fuel in a low-sulfur, low-carbon world. Before taking on his current role in 2018, Krispen was a member of the Maritime and Trade research and analysis team at S&P Global. He played a key role in a project for a Far East port operator, analyzing future ship size trends based on forecast trade and technical limitations of ships. He also led projects that reviewed and forecast the maritime market, examining onboard equipment and propulsion types; in addition, he maintained a dialogue on future marine compliance regulations and their effects on the maritime market. Previously, Krispen was a manager in the Maritime and Trade Data team. During this time, he managed several teams in the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Singapore, monitoring port developments and shipbuilding.
Krispen studied geography and photography at Truro College.
S&P Global Energy
Daniel Colover
Head of Oil & Chemicals, EMEA Engagement
S&P Global Energy
Umesh Patil
Director of Energy & Resources Training, S&P Global
Dr. Umesh Patil is the Director of Energy & Resources Training at S&P Global Energy in Dubai. With over 12 years of experience in R&D, Technology, Consulting, and Business development, he specializes in low-carbon fuels, Biofuels, SAF, e-Fuels, Refinery Decarbonization technologies etc.
Umesh has led projects across molecular to megawatt scales within the unique ecosystem of the Middle East, working with EPC companies, technology providers, and research institutions. He holds a Master’s and PhD in Chemistry from the University of Mumbai.
*A separate fee applies. See pricing for more information.
Site Visit
Exclusive: Port of Fujairah Site Visit
Join an exclusive Port of Fujairah site visit on 12 April, organised by the Fujairah Ports Authority. Enjoy a guided tour of the port facilities and a boat trip to the offshore anchorage area, with coach transfers included to and from the hotel. Add this optional experience when registering for the conference to reserve your spot.
Places are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Agenda
FUJCON 2027
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Day 0 - Training and Site Visit: Monday, April 12, 2027
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Day 1 - Main Conference: Tuesday, April 13, 2027
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Day 2 - Main Conference: Wednesday, April 14, 2027
*Agenda subject to change. Please check back for updates. All times are in Gulf Standard Time.
Pricing
Rates are in USD and are not inclusive of local taxes or VAT. EMEA Region event terms and conditions apply.
Access to April 12-14
Conference + Training
$3,345+VAT
ACCESS TO April 13 and 14
Conference Only
$1,750+VAT
ACCESS TO April 12
Training Only
$1,595+VAT
Register by February 19, 2027
Early Bird Rate
ACCESS TO APRIL 12-14
Conference + Training
$3,745+VAT
ACCESS TO April 13 and 14
Conference Only
$1,950+VAT
ACCESS TO April 12
Training Only
$1,795+VAT
Register by April 12, 2027
Standard Rate
ACCESS TO APRIL 12-14
Conference + Training
$4,145+VAT
ACCESS TO April 13 and 14
Conference Only
$2,150+VAT
ACCESS TO April 12
Training Only
$1,995+VAT
Exclusive: Port of Fujairah Site Visit
Join an exclusive Port of Fujairah site visit on 12 April, organised by the Fujairah Ports Authority. Enjoy a guided tour of the port facilities and a boat trip to the offshore anchorage area, with coach transfers included to and from the hotel. Add this optional experience when registering for the conference to reserve your spot.
Places are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Venue
FUJCON 2027 will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Fujairah City
Address: Al Maktoum Rd., Al Taif Business Center
Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/fjrahdi-doubletree-fujairah-city/
Accommodation and reservation details
Your conference registration does not include accommodation. A limited number of rooms have been reserved for conference attendees at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City at a discounted group rate.
Please note that these rates apply for the nights of April 10-17, 2027. The discounted room rate will be available until March 29, 2027 – or until the group block is sold-out, whichever comes first. For those attendees that book a room in the official Room Block over the peak Event dates, quoted group room rates will be offered 3 days before and 3 days after the official Event dates – subject to availability.
Room Rates:
- Guest Room (Single occupancy) – 600 AED
- Guest Room (Double occupancy) 650 AED
All rates quoted are in AED, per room, per night. Rates are exclusive of all applicable taxes, charges and breakfast.
Please note: S&P Global is not associated with any third-party reservation agents. Making reservations through an unapproved third party may put your credit card at risk. To make your reservation securely, please use the official link provided on this website or your confirmation email. You can also contact the hotel directly.
Frequently Asked Questions
EXPERT TRAINING
Enhance your Event Experience with our Pre-Conference Training
S&P Global Energy’s Marine Fuels Markets, Pricing & Commercial Fundamentals training program on April 12 is designed to provide a deeper understanding of marine fuels supply chains. Through expert-led instruction, you’ll gain practical commercial insights, knowledge of market dynamics, pricing mechanisms, and industry fundamentals.
*A separate fee applies. See pricing for more information.
Why attend?
Deepen Your Market Knowledge
Build a stronger understanding of marine fuels markets, pricing dynamics and commercial fundamentals.
Learn from Industry Experts
Gain practical insights and real-world perspectives from S&P Global Energy specialists.
Maximise Your FUJCON Experience
Arrive better prepared to engage in discussions, ask informed questions and make valuable connections.
Speaking and Sponsorship opportunities
- Reach Key Decision-Makers: Connect with senior leaders across shipping, bunkering, trading, energy, and ports.
- Elevate Your Brand: Increase visibility and position your company alongside industry leaders and innovators.
- Generate New Business: Build valuable relationships and uncover commercial opportunities across the maritime value chain.
If you are interested in speaking and sponsoring at FUJCON 2027, please sign up your interest here or contact:
Speaking: fatmawati@spglobal.com
Sponsorship: nicholas.wilkins@spglobal.com