In addition to offering a wide variety of sustainability-oriented products and data to the broader market, we work closely with clients to develop tailored solutions leveraging the full range of S&P Global’s data and insights to address specific challenges and use cases. In 2024, we supported several unique projects, including:

Engineering Capacity Index . S&P Global built a multilevel index to assess the capacity across the world to design, deliver and maintain large engineering projects. The new index covers 115 geographies worldwide and aims to be a public resource helping professionals, government and the engineering industries identify how their countries – especially developing countries – can improve their engineering capacity to improve safety and reduce harm from unsafe practices. The index was found to have a 90% correlation with our Engineering Safety and Quality measure of safe engineering outcomes and a 77% correlation with the independently constructed UN Sustainability Index. While correlation is not causation, the index provides a benchmark and lays the groundwork for exploring how working together to build engineering capacity can help geographies move towards achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Enhancing Environmental Footprint Analysis with Trade Data Analytics. A European government body is leveraging Global Trade Analytics Suite (GTAS) trade data to monitor fresh and frozen food imports and better understand their relative environmental impact for the region. With trade data from 200-plus countries covering 98% of global trade, this product suite enables visibility of global movement of goods, products and materials by total traded value, volume and unit value on a monthly basis, helping users observe trade pattern changes, identify new markets and benchmark the competitive landscape.

Cost Versus Carbon. The Global Pricing & Purchasing service from S&P Global Market Intelligence supports forward-looking global cost calculation and global pricing strategy, enabling effective buying negotiations and strategic material purchases. Through expanded coverage of green commodities such as renewable energy, green metals, recycled plastics and packaging, and critical minerals, the service enables procurement and financial planners in manufacturing industries to compare carbon intensity across different items and locations, and to assess the cost-effectiveness of utilizing green commodities to lower emissions associated with their manufacturing processes.