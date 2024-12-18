Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

We take a multi-layered approach to the governance and management of data privacy, working with multiple stakeholders to ensure that personal data is properly categorized and protected. This helps mitigate data privacy risk while also ensuring compliance with global data protection and privacy laws.

In January 2022, S&P Global split its Privacy Center into two distinct functions – Privacy Legal and Information Governance and Privacy Compliance – with the goal of enhancing legal oversight and implementation of data privacy policies across the company. The Privacy Legal function is led by the Associate General Counsel, Privacy, and is responsible for providing enterprise-level legal guidance on data privacy, information governance and data protection matters. The Information Governance and Privacy Compliance function is led by the Head of Information Governance and Privacy and is responsible for operationalizing corporate-level compliance with all S&P Global privacy policies.

In 2022, we focused on strengthening our Privacy teams, reducing regulatory risk, enhancing awareness and compliance, and increasing operational efficiency. Key accomplishments included the following:

Completed key privacy integration milestones with IHS Markit, including:

Harmonized key policies (Corporate, Candidate and Employee Privacy policies, Cookie Notice and Terms of Use).

Completed website unification, including branding, cookie compliance, joint policy references and harmonized user preference centers.

Integrated consumer rights management systems and privacy assessment processes.

Harmonized our approach to corporate vendor data protection appendices and standard contractual clauses.

Implemented a joint intercompany data transfer agreement with all affiliates.

Completed readiness projects for new and updated regulations in the United States and the People’s Republic of China.

Achieved operational compliance with client U.S./UK/EU data transfers resulting from Brexit and changes in the EU Standard Contractual Clauses.

Partnered with Information Security to overhaul the Cyber Incident Response Plan and Data Incident Response Plan, to enhance efficiency and coordination of stakeholders.

S&P Global is subject to a wide variety of legal and regulatory requirements related to data protection and privacy in the countries where we operate, and with growing concern about data privacy, many of these requirements are rapidly evolving. Although the lack of regulatory consistency and harmonization is an increasing challenge for organizations like ours, it is important for us to stay abreast of these changes. As such, we continuously monitor the legal and regulatory landscape, focusing on potential effects to our people, products and services, and adjust our policies and programs as appropriate.

For example, to meet the requirements of new and emerging privacy laws, S&P Global has continued to mature our privacy governance tool, OneTrust, including automating individual personal information access request workflows by country and harmonizing cookie functionality across all websites. We’ve also created a centralized OneTrust assessment process covering Privacy Impact Assessments, Legitimate Interest Analysis and Data Protection Impact Assessments.