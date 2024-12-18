The Board views oversight and effective management of strategic risks and opportunities as essential to the company’s ability to achieve long-term sustainable growth. As such, the full Board oversees and receives regular updates on a variety of strategic and risk management related topics, including sustainability, climate and human capital-related matters, as part of its annual, in-depth strategy and risk management sessions, as well as ongoing discussions and committee reports throughout the year.

In addition to oversight by the full Board, the Board coordinates with its various committees to provide active and ongoing committee-level oversight of the company’s management of strategic risks and opportunities across the relevant committees.. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee receives management updates on voluntary disclosures, including our annual Impact Report and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report and Corporate Responsibility initiatives; while our Compensation and Leadership Development Committee oversees and regularly engages with management on a broad range of human capital management topics, including talent attraction,development and leadership succession planning; compensation and benefits; workplace culture, health, safety and wellbeing; and employee engagement and retention.

At the management level, the Corporate Responsibility and Culture and Engagement functions are managed by our Head of Culture and Engagement, who also serves as the Chair of the S&P Global Foundation Board, and reports to our Chief People Officer, on the Executive Leadership Team. This reinforces our internal culture and engagement and community efforts and drives employee volunteerism and philanthropic giving through the S&P Global Foundation.

The Corporate Responsibility team directs our sustainability efforts, including to help minimize S&P Global’s environmental impact, in coordination with other key internal stakeholders across the business. Along with our Executive Leadership Team, this team also manages the company’s voluntary reporting on sustainability and culture and engagement topics and provides regular updates to the Board on our strategy, activities and progress. Other senior leaders also provide input through internal committees such as our Environmental Health & Safety Committee. Our global Corporate Responsibility team implements day-to-day programs with support from senior leaders and relevant corporate functions.

These efforts are further supported by the Nonfinancial Disclosure Working Group, which consists of a cross-section of senior leaders and provides strategic oversight of all the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability-related disclosure documents.

S&P Global’s Board of Directors, CEO and Executive Leadership Team review our annual Impact Report and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

For additional details on corporate governance, see our 2025 Proxy Statement.