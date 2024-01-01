Associate Director

Yufei Su is a Consulting Associate Director for the Power & Renewables team in the Shanghai office.

Yufei has over 10 years of consulting and research experience. He specializes in power modelling and has expertise in decarbonization strategies and knowledge of both the Chinese and North American power sector.

Dr. Su leads the APAC power consulting team with experience in multiple high profile projects including market research, investment due diligence and corporate strategic planning. Prior to joining S&P Global, Yufei worked as a Solution Associate at McKinsey and Company and as a Consulting Principal at IHS Markit.

Yufei holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences and Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where his primary research interests were climate change and extreme climatic events’ impact on electric power systems, including work on stochastic hydrometeorology and modelling of the electricity market.