Chief Client Officer

Sally Moore is Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer at S&P Global. She is a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team and its Country Head for the United Kingdom. She also serves on the Board of Directors of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global.

As Chief Client Officer, Ms. Moore leads S&P Global’s enterprise commercial strategy and drives strategic account management at scale, along with leading Partnerships, and Enterprise Marketing. She delivers revenue expansion through reinforcing the Chief Client Office as a catalyst for growth, unlocking opportunities for S&P Global and its clients across markets.

Ms. Moore joined S&P Global through the Company’s merger with IHS Markit, where she held senior leadership roles spanning Corporate Development, Strategy, M&A, and Partnerships. Earlier in her career, Ms. Moore held senior leadership roles at Markit and Reuters across Europe and North America, including leading the European credit and global loan businesses, and serving as Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Sales in North America.

With over two decades of commercial leadership experience, Ms. Moore has built a stellar industry reputation for transforming business, translating strategy into measurable operating outcomes, and building lasting client networks and partnerships globally.

Ms. Moore brings significant board and governance experience across financial services and technology. She serves on several boards as a director including Accuris, BritishAmerican Business, HUB, Illuminate Financial, and OSTTRA.

Ms. Moore is a founding member of the UK National Numeracy Leadership Council and has been recognized multiple times as one of the Most Influential Women in Finance by Financial News and as a HERoes Top 100 Women Executive.