Chief Commercial Officer

Paul Mutter is Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings, where he leads the firm’s global relationship management, business origination, commercial strategy, marketing, product, and commercial operations teams. His organization is focused on delivering high-quality client coverage and advancing product development across ratings and non-ratings credit solutions, including sustainability, credit analytics, data, and models. He is a member of the Division’s Operating Committee and serves on the Board of S&P China and Japan rating agencies.

Paul Mutter is a seasoned financial markets executive with more than three decades of experience across investment banking, global fixed income, and financial technology. Prior to joining S&P Global, he served as Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Global Head of Fixed Income Sales at TD Securities. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he led institutional client coverage and was General Manager of Fenics. He also spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs in senior sales and trading leadership roles and the inaugural One Goldman Sachs coverage team. He began his career in investment banking at PaineWebber and ABN AMRO, building a strong foundation in corporate finance and advisory.

Paul earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a BA from Dartmouth College.