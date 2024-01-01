Head of Business Acceleration & Special Projects

Matt Kummell is Head of Business Acceleration & Special Projects at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). He is responsible for identifying and accelerating strategic growth opportunities across S&P DJI.

Matt joined S&P DJI from NEAR Foundation, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer, leading global commercial strategy across AI and decentralized finance. Prior to NEAR, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy at Digital Currency Group and held board seats at Grayscale Investments, Foundry and CoinDesk. Matt has also led teams across institutional finance, including as Head of North America for Citi's Business Advisory Services and in front-office roles at Citadel, Balyasny Asset Management and SAC Capital Advisors (now Point72). Earlier in his career, Matt served at Bain & Company.

Matt holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a Bachelor of Arts from UCLA