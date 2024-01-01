Director

Guillermo Chavez is a Director in Power Consulting with over 15 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Guillermo has worked in strategy consulting and held roles at a global utility, an international energy agency, and local developers. His expertise includes power and gas markets, power economics, market planning, due diligence, wholesale price forecasting, and energy policy analysis.

Before joining S&P Global in 2024, Guillermo was a Director at Strategy& PwC, an Advisor at IRENA, and held various roles at Engie and SunPower.

Guillermo has degrees in Physics Engineering, Energy Engineering, and International Energy from Tecnológico de Monterrey, EPF Ecole d’Ingénieurs, and Sciences Po.