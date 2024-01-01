Executive Vice President & Chief Technology and Transformation Officer

Firdaus Bhathena is Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Transformation Officer (CTTO) at S&P Global, and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. In this role, he leads a unified enterprise technology and transformation organization to accelerate the company’s growth, AI capabilities, and strategic transformation and productivity.

Most recently, Mr. Bhathena served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer at FIS Global, a Fortune 500 financial technology leader. At FIS, he was responsible for transforming the company’s technology infrastructure, software product development, and data and AI innovation, leading a global team of more than 20,000 colleagues.

Prior to that, Mr. Bhathena was Senior Vice President and Enterprise Chief Digital Officer at CVS Health, a Fortune 10 healthcare company, where he led the company’s digital transformation and product innovation. He has also co-founded successful venture-backed startups, including WebLine Communications, winner of the MIT $50K Business Plan Competition, which was acquired by Cisco Systems, and Relicore, which was acquired by Symantec Corp.

Mr. Bhathena holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.