Elle Walker

Head of Data Strategy & LPs – iLEVEL Private Markets

Elle leads the LP business as well as the overall data strategy for our private markets portfolio monitoring platform, iLEVEL. In this role, Elle leads strategic initiatives with internal and external stakeholders to deliver client needs and drive innovation for the LP segment. This also includes managing the data partnership with Cambridge Associates and Mercer.

Elle joined S&P in 2024 with 10 years of private markets experience. Elle started her career in private markets at Cambridge Associates, where she worked on the data operations, due diligence and benchmarking team. She spent six years at Nasdaq across their analytics and fund secondaries business and led Investor Relations and Operations for a European focused Venture Capital firm.

Elle holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Miami.