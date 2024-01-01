Director

Chris Wilfong is a Director leading the North American power consulting team with expertise in power markets, carbon policy, and finance.

With over fifteen years in the energy sector, he has provided strategic market intelligence to utility and asset management companies. Previously, Chris worked in power plant finance at Competitive Power Ventures and as a Principal analyst at NextEra Energy.

Chris holds Master’s Degrees in Environmental Management and Forestry from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia.