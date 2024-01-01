Global Group Head of Communications

Becca Loveridge is the Global Group Head of Communications for the Market Intelligence division and the Enterprise Data Organization at S&P Global. She serves on both the division and function’s operating committees.

She joined S&P Global from Vanguard, where she led public relations and executive communications. Before Vanguard, Becca ran the Financial & Professional Services practice at Ketchum, a top-five global Public Relations firm, overseeing reputation and engagement for a diverse client roster that included Mastercard, Fidelity, Blackstone and Wells Fargo. During her tenure, she was named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40.

Earlier in her career, Becca led North America operations at Cognito, a global communications agency focused on financial services, technology, fintech, and professional services, where she built the U.S. digital practice and advised clients including FIS, MarketAxess, Oracle and AlixPartners.

A Ketchum boomerang, she also previously led digital and content strategy at the firm. Before that, she spent six years at the country’s largest content marketing agency and began her career at CurtCo Media, publisher of the Robb Report and other lifestyle magazines.

Becca graduated from the University of Missouri–Columbia with a degree in (and a passion for) journalism.