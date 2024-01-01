Head of Strategy and Business Management

Andy Bose is Head of Strategy and Business Management at S&P Global Energy, where he leads strategic planning and operational alignment across the division.

Mr. Bose rejoined S&P Global Energy in 2025 after five years in the startup space, bringing a fresh perspective to a career deeply rooted in energy and commodities. Prior to that, he spent a decade in senior leadership and P&L roles within Commodity Insights, where he developed a lasting expertise in global markets. His broader career spans multiple divisions of S&P Global and began in the aerospace industry as an engineer.

Mr. Bose holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business.