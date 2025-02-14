A renewed round of import tariffs to the US will require companies to brush off their playbooks for dealing with tariffs, and there are plenty of routes for doing so.

As more details of tariffs in the US become clear in 2025, firms will increasingly need to pick one or more of these strategies. None of these fixes for tariffs are without cost, leaving firms in the unenviable position of needing to return to the financial responses of raising prices, cutting costs elsewhere or accepting lower profitability.