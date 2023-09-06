Figure 3

Figure 4

What Causes Stablecoins To Depeg?

Deviation from the pegged value is one of the most significant risks for stablecoins. Figure 5 shows the most common factors that cause depeg events. A deviation above or below the pegged value can cause a loss to the buy side or the sell side. Not all stablecoins are susceptible to the same degree to depegging, because their underlying collateral and governance of reserves differ.

Figure 5

Understanding Root Causes for Depeg Events

– Market volatility can put downward pressure on the price. It could also trigger a flight to quality and increase demand for stablecoins as a store of value, which in turn could increase the price of the stablecoin above its peg.

– Liquidity stresses, caused by high market volatility, may impact demand and distort the stablecoin’s price from its peg.

– Impairment of the reserves or assets backing the stablecoin may cause a shortfall in collateralization, triggering a loss of confidence and, potentially, legal action.

– Mismanagement of reserves and collateral can impact the stability of the stablecoin valuation and cause a depeg.

– A sudden increase in demand can push the price above $1 (this could be a true demand or market manipulation). Low demand and excess supply can put pressure on the peg and cause the price to fall below the peg.

– Lack of transparency and loss of confidence can cause massive sell-offs.

– Counterparty performance is relevant as any financial, operational, legal or regulatory issues the counterparty responsible for the stablecoin’s peg has may negatively impact the ability to preserve the peg. For centralized stablecoins minted by an issuing entity that also has control of the reserves, insolvency or fraud could result in losses for the holders of the stablecoins if the accounts are not held in a separate special purpose vehicle or the creditors’ rights are not clearly delineated.

– Technological and design flaws such as that of TerraUSD, which collapsed in May 2022, may lead to a permanent depeg and could cause a stablecoin to become defunct.

– Vulnerability to hacking schemes can destabilize stablecoins’ valuation and cause a depeg event.

– Operational risk due to network congestion can delay the flow of payments and impact the stability mechanisms of stablecoins.

– Limited adoption may impact trading volume and market cap, which in turn influence valuation through low liquidity.

– Regulatory uncertainty or legal action may lead to a loss of confidence and limit liquidity.

– Financial markets events can spill over into the stablecoin ecosystem, put downward pressure on a stablecoin’s value and cause depeg events.

How Stable Is the Historical Price for Different Stablecoins?

The stability of stablecoins differs depending on the type of assets backing them. Some are fiat- or commodity-backed, others are crypto-collateralized, and some are not collateralized. Of the five coins we study, four are largely RWA collateralized (USDT, USDC, BUSD and USDP). Approximately half of the fifth, DAI, is generated against RWA collateral, with the rest backed by stablecoins and other crypto-assets.

As they are all built to maintain a $1 peg, we can analyze common patterns in price behavior. Arguably, their valuation must be influenced by events that affect the cryptocurrency ecosystem — a spillover from the financial industry, for example — but they can also be individually affected by idiosyncratic events and targeted actions. We study whether their historical price and return data exhibit common patterns, using price, returns, volatilities and correlations data.

First, we looked at minute-by-minute data for price levels, first-order differences and price returns. We chose the 24 months ending June 2023 to eliminate the volatility that often accompanies the launch of a new coin, usually defined by sparse trading volume and low market cap. BUSD is the newest stablecoin among the five, with a start date of Sept. 5, 2019.

Figure 6 juxtaposes the price levels for all five coins using a box-plot framework. The dips below $0.90 for USDC and DAI are caused by the SVB collapse in March 2023, during which the price fell to $0.87 for USDC and $0.85 for DAI.

Figure 6

Figure 7 shows the maximum and minimum price levels attained by stablecoins. We find that depeg events below and above $1 are generally asymmetrical and differ among the five coins. The prices for USDC and DAI do not exceed $1.02 but fell as low as $0.87 and $0.85, respectively. USDP exhibits the highest deviations above and below $1. USDP has a significantly lower market cap and trading volume than the other four and its price is more volatile as a result.

Figure 7

Next, we looked at price changes in terms of first-order differences. Figure 8 shows the maximum increase and decrease in price over a one-minute period for each of the five coins. USDP and BUSD exhibited the biggest drop in price over one minute at $0.14 and $0.13, respectively.

Figure 8

We also calculated percentage price changes over one minute for all five coins. Figure 9 shows the maximum and minimum for historical minute-by-minute returns. USDP exhibits the highest price changes over a one-minute time frame.

Figure 9

Figure 10 shows a box-plot for the percentage returns of the five stablecoins over the study’s considered time period. USDP has the largest dispersion of returns, followed by DAI, USDC, BUSD and USDT.

Figure 10

Weekend Effects

While the cryptocurrency market is a 24/7 and 365-day market, RWA-backed stablecoins rely at least in part on traditional payment rails to support issuance and redemptions for fiat currency. The amount of cash that stablecoin issuers hold in the banking system can limit available liquidity to support redemptions outside of traditional business hours.

Whether banks’ weekend closure affects liquidity or price is a frequently asked question. Historical data only spans a few years, the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s interaction with traditional finance is continuously evolving, and there are factors that affect the price both ways depending on which side of the market one is on.

During the weekend of March 11–13, 2023, when the USDC price fell to $0.87, two of Circle’s banking partners that operated redemptions to fiat US dollars, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank, were no longer operating. Meanwhile, Coinbase paused redemptions of USDC for fiat, making it temporarily impossible for Coinbase customers to convert. Those forced to reduce their USDC holdings traded them for other stablecoins such as USDT, while others exploited arbitrage opportunities between the various exchanges.

To better gauge the weekend impact, we calculated the volatility over the past 12 and 24 months ending mid-June 2023, both including and excluding weekends, and performed a comparative study. The volatility of USDC and DAI is lower if we exclude weekends. As expected, the weekend of March 11–13, 2023, in which the two coins fell to $0.87 and $0.85, respectively, added volatility to the price (see figure 11).

Figure 11

While our data is minute-by-minute, we also looked at the maximum price drops and increases during one day to gauge the deviation from the $1 peg over the course of a day. Figure 12 shows that USDC, DAI and USDP exhibited the worst daily price declines among the five coins.

Figure 12

We then expressed these price changes in percentages. Figure 13 shows the highest and lowest percentage changes within a day. DAI exhibits the biggest drop over the course of one day, at 14.65%. As a means of comparison, bitcoin’s worst daily percentage price drop was almost 26%.

Figure 13

Historical price returns correlation is low, as shown in figure 14, with USDC and DAI exhibiting the highest correlation of 0.0778. This is relevant when analyzing price returns for portfolios of crypto-assets, including several stablecoins.

Figure 14

Between March 11 and 13, 2023, USDC and DAI experienced their highest depegs from $1, reaching $0.87 and $0.85, respectively. Over this period, USDC minute-by-minute price levels correlated highly with those of DAI (0.98). They exhibited a negative correlation with USDT (-0.41) as investors bought into this coin to rotate away from the negatively affected stablecoins, pushing up the price of USDT (see figure 15).

Figure 15

To identify periods of high versus moderate volatility, we analyzed rolling volatilities over shorter horizons. Figure 16 shows annualized volatilities of minute-by-minute returns over a one-month horizon rolled forward for USDT, USDC, DAI and BUSD. Using rolling periods, we see the variability of the monthly volatility and can identify periods of increased volatility, such as March 2023 for USDC and DAI. USDP exhibits higher volatilities than the four stablecoins, reaching levels of 300% in selected months.

Figure 16

How Often, by How Much and for How Long Do Stablecoins Depeg?

The study compared the frequency, magnitude and depeg persistence for each of the five coins. The magnitude of the depeg events was examined by fixing thresholds above and below the pegged value of $1. Strictly speaking, any deviation from $1 is a depeg event, but we also want to evaluate the magnitude of such deviations; hence, we link the analysis of depeg events to different thresholds.

Note:

– The depeg magnitude is important as we are more concerned when prices fall below $0.90 than when they fall just below $0.99, for example. A more persistent deviation below the $0.90 threshold is more impactful than a deviation confined to the interval between $0.99 and $0.98.

– We selected thresholds ranging from $0.90 to $1.10 in increments of half of a cent ($0.005). As all studied stablecoins aim to preserve the $1 peg, we find that thresholds (below and above $1) are appropriate metrics to measure the depeg magnitude that can be further compared across stablecoins.

– We then built a framework to account for the number of times a threshold was breached and the duration of the breach. This creates a consistent measure across the stablecoins that can quantify the historically observed price deviations from various thresholds.

– We fix thresholds that represent the magnitude of the depeg.

– The study covers the 24 months to June 2023.

– We look at depeg events above and below $1 in similar ways.

The Analysis for Below-$1 Depeg Events

– We note the time of breach of a given threshold and the time it takes for the price to return to that threshold. This represents the persistence of the price deviation below that threshold and is expressed in minutes.

– By aggregating the persistence of the price deviations below a given threshold for all instances, we calculate the total length of time the price stayed below the given threshold.

Example: For a $0.99 threshold, we count the number of consecutive minutes the price stayed below the threshold from the time stamp at which the price first fell below it. This counts as a depeg event for the $0.99 threshold and adds one instance to the depeg frequency below $0.99. If in this instance the price were below $0.99 for three consecutive minutes, we add the three minutes to the depeg persistence calculation for the $0.99 threshold. It is important to evaluate this, as an extended depeg event below $0.99 is more consequential than a shorter one. Additionally, depegging below $0.99 adds more stress on the price than a depeg event where the price is confined to a narrower interval closer to $1, for example, $0.995 to $0.999.

Assume we study the price of a stablecoin over a total of eight consecutive minutes and we are interested in analyzing the depeg events below a threshold of $0.99. In the example illustrated in figure 17, we would have two instances where the price fell below $0.99, the first lasting three minutes and the second only one minute.

Figure 17

In the same eight minutes, the price fell below another threshold, $0.98, only once and for a length of one minute, as shown in figure 18.

Figure 18

Our analysis found that to study the depeg from $1 it is best to focus on various magnitudes of depeg based on different thresholds and then to quantify the frequency and persistence of depeg events based on the threshold being breached. It is less impactful for the price to drop below $0.98 for one minute than if it were to stay lower than $0.98 for 100 minutes.

Analysis of Depeg Events Below $1

Figure 19 shows the depeg frequency (left axis) and the total time in minutes that the price stayed below thresholds ranging from $0.90 to $1.

BUSD’s price did not drop below $0.975, while USDT bottomed out at $0.945. Both USDC and DAI dropped below $0.90 in March 2023 in connection with the SVB collapse. Total depeg time is positively related to the thresholds, i.e., the lower the threshold, the less time the price remains below it. This is because the time spent below a threshold is counted when analyzing the time spent below higher thresholds that are closer to $1.

The frequency can increase as the considered thresholds are lowered. For example, if the consecutive prices each minute were $0.99, $0.98, $0.95, $0.98, $0.95 and $0.99, we would have one event lasting four minutes for a threshold of $0.99, and two events lasting one minute each for the $0.98 threshold. We then analyzed the lowest threshold considered in our study and noted that USDT and BUSD did not depeg below $0.90, while the price for USDC, DAI and USDP remained below $0.90 for a total of 73 minutes, 63 minutes and 82 minutes, respectively.

Figure 19