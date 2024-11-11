S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
News Desk Manager, Private Equity & Real Estate
Claire Wilson leads the S&P Global Market Intelligence private equity and real estate news team. She edits copy and guides coverage on both industries. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Claire was an editor and a reporter at publications covering global private equity, the broader alternative assets industry, financial regulation and retail investment.