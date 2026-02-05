Notes:

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase any investment solutions or a recommendation to buy or sell a security, nor is it to be construed as legal, tax or investment advice. Private investments involve a high degree of risk and therefore should be undertaken only by prospective investors capable of evaluating and bearing the risks such an investment represents. Investors in private equity generally must meet certain minimum financial qualifications that may make it unsuitable for specific market participants

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

More about the Direct Alpha methodology

Direct Alpha refers to the Gredil, Griffiths, Stucke Direct Alpha method. It is a measure of annualized excess return and compares the relative performance of the private market investment with the stated index as of the measurement date; the calculation is an internal rate of return, based on the series of fund cash flows and the residual value, discounted to a single point in time using the respective index returns; the cash flows are discounted to the same point in time to effectively eliminate the impact of any changes in the stated public equity index from the private market cash flows. For example, a direct alpha of 3.5% indicates that the private investment has generated an annualized excess return of 3.5% over the stated index.

About the Vanguard Capital Markets Model

The asset-return distributions shown here are in nominal terms — meaning they do not account for inflation, taxes, or investment expenses — and represent Vanguard’s views of likely total returns, in US dollar terms, over the next 10 or 30 years; such forecasts are not intended to be extrapolated into short-term outlooks. Vanguard’s forecasts are generated by the VCMM and reflect the collective perspective of our Investment Strategy Group. Expected returns and median volatility or risk levels — and the uncertainty surrounding them — are among a number of qualitative and quantitative inputs used in Vanguard’s investment methodology and portfolio construction process. Volatility is represented by the standard deviation of returns.

IMPORTANT: The projections and other information generated by the VCMM regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. VCMM results will vary with each use and over time.

The VCMM projections are based on a statistical analysis of historical data. Future returns may behave differently from the historical patterns captured in the VCMM. More importantly, the VCMM may be underestimating extreme negative scenarios unobserved in the historical period on which the model estimation is based.

The Vanguard Capital Markets Model® is a proprietary financial simulation tool developed and maintained by Vanguard’s primary investment research and advice teams. The model forecasts distributions of future returns for a wide array of broad asset classes. Those asset classes include US and international equity markets, several maturities of the US Treasury and corporate fixed income markets, international fixed income markets, US money markets, US municipal bonds, commodities, and certain alternative investment strategies. The theoretical and empirical foundation for the Vanguard Capital Markets Model is that the returns of various asset classes reflect the compensation investors require for bearing different types of systematic risk (beta). At the core of the model are estimates of the dynamic statistical relationship between risk factors and asset returns, obtained from statistical analysis based on available monthly financial and economic data from as early as 1960. Using a system of estimated equations, the model then applies a Monte Carlo simulation method to project the estimated interrelationships among risk factors and asset classes as well as uncertainty and randomness over time. The model generates a large set of simulated outcomes for each asset class over time. Forecasts represent the distribution of geometric returns over different time horizons. Results produced by the tool will vary with each use and over time.

The VCMM’s primary value is its utility in analyzing potential investor portfolios. VCMM asset-class forecasts — comprising distributions of expected returns, volatilities and correlations — are key to the evaluation of potential downside risks, risk-return trade-offs and the diversification benefits of various asset classes. Although central tendencies are generated in any return distribution, Vanguard stresses that focusing on the full range of potential outcomes for the assets considered is the most effective way to use VCMM output.

The VCMM seeks to represent the uncertainty inherent in forecasting by generating a wide range of potential outcomes. The VCMM does not impose “normality” on expected return distributions but rather is influenced by the so-called fat tails and skewness of modeled asset-class returns. Within the range of outcomes, individual experiences can be quite different, underscoring the varied nature of potential investment outcomes. Indeed, this is a key reason why we approach asset-return outlooks in a distributional framework.

Indexes for VCMM simulations

The returns of our hypothetical portfolios are based on data for the appropriate market indexes as of October 31, 2025. We chose these benchmarks to provide the most complete history possible, and we apportioned the global allocations to align with Vanguard’s guidance in constructing diversified portfolios.

Asset classes and their representative forecast indexes are as follows:

US equities: MSCI US Broad Market Index.

Global equities (unhedged): MSCI All Country World Index.