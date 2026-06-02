AI adoption remains focused on productivity and revenue gains, not explicitly on head count reduction. Among enterprise AI objectives, process efficiency (64%) and employee productivity (59%) are much more commonly prioritized than head count reduction (24%). Job cuts remain a secondary consequence, rather than the primary objective of investment.

AI's employment impact has turned modestly negative, reversing the more positive picture in 2025. In our prior report, Generative AI and the workforce: More redistribution than reduction, AI's employment effect was characterized as neutral to slightly positive. In contrast, the latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index survey shows a global net impact of -5 percentage points over the past 12 months (percentage of businesses increasing workforce due to AI adoption minus percentage decreasing), with a further -2 points net impact forecast for the coming year.

AI adoption is broad, but most deployments remain augmentative rather than autonomous. Across 38 AI use cases, the average current adoption rate is 50%, and the average planned adoption rate in the next year is 37%. Widely adopted use cases include summarization (71%), translation (62%) and data management (61%). However, only 22% of AI projects target a fully autonomous end state, highlighting the continued need for human oversight and aligning with the modest projected pace of AI-driven workforce displacement.

Automation pressure is real, but constraints are likely to limit progress. AI’s capacity to replace labor is constrained by delivery challenges related to trust, data and skills. The technology may be advancing faster than organizations can reliably deploy it: Only 46% of AI initiatives launched in the past year are deemed on track to achieve positive ROI within 12 months, and only 37% are assessed as live and delivering value.