Department heads across various industries and functions surveyed in late 2024 and early 2025 projected that AI investment would have a flat to positive overall impact on employment. However, these respondents anticipated redistribution of tasks and shifting employment patterns.

The employment impact of AI varies by company size and sector, with larger firms more likely to plan head count reductions. Roles in large corporations are typically more specialized and therefore easier to automate compared to the multi-functional positions common in small and medium-sized enterprises.

The IT function in enterprises has seen the strongest negative employment implications related to AI investment and task automation, alongside administrative roles. These areas are often governed by clear productivity and output metrics, making it easier for organizations to justify and scale automation initiatives.

Key drivers accelerating AI-powered task automation include an early strategic focus on cost reduction and operational efficiency, coupled with substantial investment in AI agents. Decelerators include concerns over security and governance, quality of AI outputs and employee resistance.