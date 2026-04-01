Goldman Sachs: From Intern To International Co-CEO

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1 April 2026
Joe Cass sits down with Kunal Shah, Co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International & Global Co-Head of FICC, to unpack the surprising story behind becoming one of the firm’s youngest-ever Managing Directors at 27—and what that experience taught him about performance, mentorship, and taking the right risks at the right time.