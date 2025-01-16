Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast – 16 January 2025

The Essential Podcast, Episode 112: The United States LNG Impact with Madeline Jowdy and Mohsen Bonakdarpour

In this episode, we are joined by Mohsen Bonakdarpour from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Madeline Jowdy from S&P Global Commodity Insights to discuss the findings from part one of S&P Global's recent US LNG Impact Study.

Credits:

  • Host/Author: Nathan Hunt
  • Producer/Editor: Patrick Moroney
  • Published With Assistance From: Kyle May, Kurt Burger, Camille McManus

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.


The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

