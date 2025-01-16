S&P Global Offerings
Podcast – 16 January 2025
In this episode, we are joined by Mohsen Bonakdarpour from S&P Global Market Intelligence and Madeline Jowdy from S&P Global Commodity Insights to discuss the findings from part one of S&P Global's recent US LNG Impact Study.
More S&P Global Content:
Credits:
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Deezer.
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.