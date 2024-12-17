Transcript Provided by Kensho



Nathan Hunt: This is The Essential Podcast from S&P Global. My name is Nathan Hunt. I woke up this morning at 5 a.m. I had work to do, work for this podcast. I had read most of the book today's guest has written but there was a final chapter on Iceland that I wanted to make sure I finished. At 5 a.m., I was tired. I hadn't got merely enough sleep, but I felt indeed, I still feel, that I owed it to my guest and to all of you, my listeners, to read the whole book.

The book I was reading was on overworking. At 5 a.m., the irony was lost on me. There is something broken in our way of working. We work too much. Our work is too unpredictable, too precarious. Layoffs are constant and expected part of the quarterly earning cycle.

In my industry, finance, working too much is so expected that it becomes invisible, the background noise of life, and I am comparatively lucky. Part of my reason for starting so early today was so that I could leave in time to pick up my kids from school. Tonight, I'll make them dinner, hear about their day and enjoy their adolescent eye rolls.

Most people don't have that flexibility, whether they -- are you a service worker subjected to flexible scheduling or Japanese office workers expected to gift the company some of their leisure hours, the idea of spending time with family is an unattainable ideal. The more we think about our approach to working the more inefficient and inhumane it appears, but we resist any attempt to reform work. We are expected to suck it up and buckle down.

My guest today who cannot be blamed for my poor 5 a.m. scheduling decisions is Brigid Schulte. The book she wrote is Over Work: Transforming the Daily Grind in the Quest for a Better Life. Ms. Schulte is a journalist, best-selling author and the director of the Better Life Lab at New America. Brigid, welcome to the podcast.

Brigid Schulte: It's so great to be here.



Nathan Hunt: Brigid, when I started your book, I was resistant. I was fighting you for the first couple of chapters. I was fighting the idea that we work too much. Why are we so resistant to changing our approach to work?



Brigid Schulte: That is such a good question. I have to tell you, the book was a real journey for me as well, and I started in the same place. I think that we are all raised, particularly in the United States in this Western tradition where we really value hard work. Hard work is what gives us our sense of purpose and identity.

It's how we prove that we belong. It's how we show that we are valuable. Just think about how we talk in our language, we tend to denigrate anybody who's not productive at all times as sort of lazy or not contributing. We tend to think that they're lesser people. There's really interesting research around why that is. It's not just American or in the United States. I would say that we are kind of the hyper or example of that but there was some really fascinating research that was done.

I'm sorry, I'm jumping right into research, but I talked about this in the last chapter of my book as I, too, was wrestling with, we talk about the future of work and what if there's less work and what are we going to do? How will we support ourselves? Because work not only gives us our daily bread, but that sense of meaning and identity and value in the community, and so I found this research that really helped me understand what some of the sort of these drivers could be and how they've gotten so out of whack really, particularly in the United States and some of the Western economies.

These researchers, they wanted to understand why do we value hard work so much. They did all this research not only in the United States, but also in South Korea, where there's also long work hours like in Japan, kind of like this overwork culture where overwork to the point of dying. It's called guolaosi there. It's called kadoshi in Japan.

We don't have a word for it in the United States, although we do, do it. They also did it in France, which is one of the social democracies that we think has a much more kind of more work-life balance or well-being at the center, and that's true in some cases, particularly in the way that they've developed their public policies in the way that we don't here in the United States to prioritize health and well-being and time for connection and care.

What these researchers found is that they gave an example of who's the better person. They had two people, and they were both sort of automated out of their jobs, and they had nothing to do. There was no productive work for them to do. One of them came into the office every day and sat around and the other one didn't and lived their lives, and they both got the same salary. Who did you think was the better person or the more moral person?

Everyone in all of these different countries with these different work cultures, they all chose the guy who came into the office and sat around doing nothing every day. They ended up calling it the moralization of effort that there must be something so hardwired into us as humans that at one time, evolutionarily, it made sense.

You needed to have somebody to help you bring in the harvest. We human beings, we cooperate. The only reason we survive is because we work together, and so there must be some hardwired value to seeing somebody who's going to really be there for you, but now we're in such a different era that what we've ended up doing is valuing what looks like effort that doesn't have necessarily any outcome or meaning.

You see that all the time, and that's a lot of what I ended up sort of like convincing me because, listen, I drink the cool aid, I work too hard. I still work too much. I can tell you the stories about how I still am struggling with this, so it's hard. It's hardwired.

We're part of this society where we get these messages that hard work and working all the time is what makes us valuable, but I think that what really convinced me was the evidence that shows I began to think about work in three ways and the core is the really valuable productive work that matters.

What is -- kind of really what is your work? What is it that you're doing? It is shocking to me how many people don't know what that is, how many companies don't go through those kinds of exercises. They'll have grand purpose statements, but nobody knows what is it you're really doing? What creates the most value?

So there's that and a lot of people don't know what that is, and then there's the second rung, what I call the work around the work, the e-mails, the Slack messages, the [indiscernible], the notions, all the production, like how are we going to do our work. It feels like a merry-go-round that that's often where we end up just circling round and round and round, circling around the work and just doing stuff.

Then there's something, that third concentric circle I call the performance of work. Because when we have these overwork cultures, ideal worker cultures where we think that the more you work, the longer you work, those late-night e-mails, the overtime, the gifting your time back to your company that that's what makes you a good worker, you're going to create busyness.

You're going to create the appearance of looking like you're productive when you're really not contributing to the outcome, the impact or the value. We've got it all upside down. I think that my main message of the book is that we do have it all wrong. It's costing us a lot, not only in our human lives, our health, our time, our ability to connect with our families and other people, the ability to live a good life but on the business side, it's really dumb. Why are we doing this?

It's astounding to me that we have practices that the evidence shows the longer you work, you actually do poorer work. Literally, you get stupid. Your cognitive ability falls, you make more mistakes, you take longer to do stuff. Why is it that we are so backwards in what we reward. I think going back to that moralization of effort that there's something, it's sort of illogical that we need to begin to confront because it is so deeply wired, the costs are too high to continue on with that unexamined kind of lifestyle.

Nathan Hunt: I'm going to challenge you on something. What I'm really challenging is I'm challenging myself. I'm challenging that person I was as I started reading the book. You talked about hard work, and in the book, you talk about going and observing this workaholics anonymous meeting. One of the people there is talking about how they're a workaholic and a procrastinator, right?

I thought, well, that's a contradiction, but it isn't. It isn't because both reflect a compulsive emotional reaction to what should be simply work, simply doing a job. And so, when you were talking just now, you talked about hard work. I'm not sure the problem is hard work. I think maybe what you talk about in your book, what comes through in your book is it's this compulsive attitude.

Brigid Schulte: Yes. It's really not hard work because I do believe in hard work, but I think it's got to be within boundaries or reasonable. I think what's happened is it's morphed into overwork. That's why the title is a bit of a play on both overwork, like too much work, too muchness and also just being over it. We got to stop. We're over work, just done. I think that you're right.

There is a huge value in finding meaningful work. Yes, it provides our daily bread. We need to work to survive but it also, throughout human history, it's given us meaning, identity, a sense of purpose. We all need that in our lives, but it's become outsized, and that's where hard work has morphed into overwork. I think that's what I'm really trying to attack.

Listen, I thought you were going to go to the gen Z and everybody hates them because they don't work enough. Listen, I struggle with that, too. I have people on my team, and they're gen Z. I'm like, man, you never would have made it in a newsroom. I kind of got that like -- and then I catch myself. It's not like I want -- when you come up in these overwork systems, that's what you expect.

I have to keep reminding myself, what's the outcome I'm really going for? What's the impact that I want? And then I really shouldn't care when, where or how or how long it takes as long as I've made clear expectations and I have clear deadlines and we check in along the way. I mean that's certainly not perfect.

I certainly struggle with that as a manager, which is, God, as much an art as it is a science. It's hard. I think that it's just keeping in mind, what's your goal? What is it you're trying to do? What are your priorities? And then getting clear on that. You mentioned the Iceland chapter.

I was really interested in the short work hours movement. I started very much like you, like I don't believe it. No way. I work too much, and I know that I shouldn't work this much, and I know the benefits of rest, and I know the neuroscience about if you want creative ideas and innovation, you need to be well-rested. You need to have time away and then I'm still pushing through at my desk.

I'm not practicing what I'm preaching, so I was just sort of like, yes, I don't believe this. I can't figure out how to do it. I went sort of trying to see what's not going to work here, what's missing. Let me step back. The reason I went to Iceland is that there are short work hours movements in the United States, the U.K., Spain and a number of countries but a lot of what I found is that at the time I was reporting, they were mostly kind of boutique firms, high-tech firms, kind of -- forgive me, bro-y.

I just had this horrendous fear that what we'd be leading to is like all these tech pros with super cool four-day work weeks, and they'd all go surfing on Fridays, and I want everybody to surf on Fridays. It's not like I don't want tech bros to do it but what I saw is so many women who are in care professions or service workers. The two things that really motivate me are how can everyone have a good quality of life?

How can we all have shared prosperity and well-being and a huge driver for me is gender equality. A lot of that comes out of my own experience and seeing how women face barriers to help people with care responsibilities, have so many barriers to being able to combine work and care in a way that's meaningful, that's flexible, that's stable.

We make it so hard. What I just sort of envisioned that this would be another thing that would lead to more gender inequality with more guys having these great schedules and enjoying well-being and all the women working all the time. And so, I ended up talking to a friend, and I was just sort of like, I don't know how I can write about this in the book.

He said, you should go to Iceland because they have made short work hours available to 85% of the workforce. I thought, well, that's interesting. They did it for two reasons, the two things that I'm most interested in, which is well-being for all people and equity, particularly gender equity. I went and it was fascinating. I talked to police officers.

You wouldn't think that police officers could work shorter work hours, and they figured it out. I talked to childcare workers, and nurses as well as the tech bros, and the travel agencies and the finance folks and the people who -- the largest employer, and they all have embraced it.

I think what was so interesting is the way that they did it, it's not -- there's sort of like no one like you must do this, but what they did was the process was the same. I thought that was what was so interesting and really convinced me that it could be far more applicable, that it's really an excellence process.

They started with what is our work, what is most important, kind of that center -- that kind of center -- the first rung of the concentric circles I was talking about, getting real clear on what that is and then working backward through their day, through their week, through all their processes to see is what we're doing leading to that outcome, and then getting rid of all the stuff that wasn't.

We all talk about meeting and collaboration bloat, and we throw up our hands and ring our heads and then we go to the next meeting, but they actually did away with a lot of unnecessary time-consuming processes that had a lot more to do with getting stuck on that second concentric circle of like running around and feeling busy answering e-mails all day and then the third one where you're basically creating busyness to show your value.

They got rid of those or at least streamline those two systems. I think that's, to me, the lesson to learn. I even say in the chapter, look, I know we're not Iceland. The United States is enormous. It's huge. It's diverse. There's no other country like it, and that's what's exciting is that we can learn from so many other places and really adopt and take the best to continue in our own journey of evolution.

Nathan Hunt: Now there have been American companies, and you talk about a couple of them in one of the chapters of the books who have made these efforts, who have looked at more flexible schedules and shorter work weeks and eliminating the meeting bloat and the collaboration and the meeting to plan for the meeting that's a meeting.



Brigid Schulte: Man, we've all been in those, haven't we? Tearing my hair out.

Nathan Hunt: I was in one this morning, and yet these efforts are made and then they fail. Why? Why can we identify what is wrong and even make steps to fix it and then fail anyway?

Brigid Schulte: Yes, that was a huge regulatory series of reporting that I did. I do want to make the distinction that in these work redesigns that I was writing about pre-COVID, just about every single one did fail, just like you say. That was despite evidence like randomized controlled trials, really high-quality research and data that showed that the work got better, productivity was higher, communication was better.

People were healthier. They had more time at home. They felt less stress. There were just all of these cascading benefits to both work and human well-being. They were good things. I'm thinking about Intel's Freelance Nation that I wrote about, results-only work environment, so many other really wonderful work redesigns.

Now that's not to say they all failed because then you've got others like BDO, who embraced flexibility very early on and have done really interesting things and have been leaders. It wasn't that they all failed, but there were some spectacular failures despite the evidence, and then I think that we need to draw a line and then COVID came.

Then there was forced work redesign and people were forced to be creative overnight because they had to be. All of a sudden, all the things that leaders said they couldn't do overnight, they started doing. All of that resistance fell away to flexibility to working from home, to working different hours, time manner and place of work.

All of that fell away because we were in an emergency, and then over very, very challenging circumstances where there was a deadly virus, where schools were closed, where going to the grocery store was fraught, your neighbors could kill you. It was a terrible time. People proved how productive they could be.

Some of that work redesign has stuck despite all these headlines about like, oh, return to office, there are those pressures. The reason that I bring up both of those, those two very different kinds of scenarios is because the through line for both of them and what I found was so powerful is that the data doesn't matter. What matters is leadership belief.

If a leader believes that the work we design is going to work, it's going to work. If the leader doesn't want it to work because it's not the way they like to work or they're not comfortable with it, it doesn't matter what the evidence shows. It's not going to work.

I think that was really shocking to me that we tend to think of our leaders, particularly business leaders that they're hard-nosed and they're looking at profits and the P&L and KPIs and all this stuff. A lot of it is just -- it goes back to that moralization of effort. It's how you feel. It's your intuition. It's what you know.

I think that really surprised me, just the power of what people believe, the stories that we tell. I think that through COVID, some leaders -- the ones that I've interviewed, it was like it clung them on the head. It's like, oh, now I finally get it, because a lot of leaders are not in the same position that a lot of workers are.

You look at who tends to be in the C-suite. They tend to not have care responsibilities. They tend to be men, and then you look at the workforce. There was one Harvard Business School study that found that over 70% of the workforce has some form of care responsibility, whether it's children or you need to care for yourself because you're sick.

As our population ages, more and more of us are going to be involved in care. That includes men. When you look at the research, more and more men are caring for elderly parents. There's this real disconnect in experience. Brian Elliott of the Slack Future Forum, I think, said it best.

He said, it's not like there's a cabal of evil corporate leaders that want to make this all miserable but what it is, is an echo chamber. They all talk to each other, and they've all had the same experiences, and they're very different from what most workers experience in their lives. They need to get out of the echo chamber.

I think that was the other lesson really in some of the work redesigns, the best work redesigns through COVID, the short work hours is when leaders did get out of their bubble and then talked, there was so much more communication and turning the power back to the people closest to the work to say, you figure it out, how do we do this? I'm going to support you.

This one childcare provider who ran this program, she believed that short work hours could work, and she took her team together and she said, "I don't know how to do this, but you do. You will figure this out." She gave them the power to go through their day in 15-minute increments and figure out how to do a shorter work week, and they did.

Nathan Hunt: I don't want to bury the lede here because I think it's a crucial insight that shorter hours in work actually lead to higher productivity, not higher productivity per hour, but higher productivity just as a pure number. Why is it that we cannot allow ourselves to believe that we will actually get more done by working less. What is that mental block for us?



Brigid Schulte: Honestly, it goes back to that belief. It's not just leadership belief, but it's what we believe. We've been told a story for a long time that the harder you work and that being kind of equated to ours, the longer you work, the better you are.

Some of that, honestly, is because we still haven't figured out as work has changed, we haven't figured out how to measure what good work is. We're still using the factory model. You show up at the plant, you punch your card. Henry Ford found out with his own internal research that the longer you worked manual laborers, the worse they got.

They made more mistakes. It cost you more money. The entire manufacturing community was up in arms when he decided to go to a 40-hour work week and eight-hour shifts. At the time, people were working 12-hour shifts, six, seven days a week. It was unorthodox at the time, but he was able to prove that when workers were paid better and they had reasonable schedules, they worked better and then he was able to keep his production lines going longer, hire more people and make more money.

He was able to have a use case or a proof case. He had the power and there had also been decades of union movement trying to get a shorter work hour. There was sort of a coalescence there. I think we need brave leaders. I think we need more people willing to show us the way. I have to tell you, there are brave leaders out there, and there are more, want to find them and tell their stories and they're a little afraid to talk because they don't want to be the first mover.

There are people who are the evangelists out there, but I think there are an awful lot more. When you look again at these return to office stories and you've got the big headlines and the Amazons, and the Wells Fargo, the PwCs and oh, my God, we're all going to go back in the office. We haven't learned anything but if you look at the research like Nick Bloom out of Stanford, who's been doing remote and digital work research long before the pandemic, the majority of companies are still offering some form of flexible work, some kind of hybrid.

I think that the research shows that both full in-person and full remote, you kind of have the least satisfaction but there's some -- if you can do hybrid right, then you'll have the most satisfaction, the most well-being and the highest productivity.

The problem is a lot of companies don't know how to do it, don't know what it is and the leaders are sort of like, I don't know, they're kind of like putting their finger to the wind and like maybe we'll just all go back to work full time, so I don't need to figure this out.

I think people are figuring it out, and they need to be much more public about it because we need those stories to counter the return to office headlines because I think that's the reality out there is that we have gone through a sea change in how we work.

There are companies with a lot of hourly workers, figuring out how to make those good jobs, figuring out how to have more predictable schedules and reaping the benefits as a result, not just seeing workers as this line item to cut.



Nathan Hunt: Brigid, what is the relationship between the number of hours you're working and the amount of work you're getting done?

Brigid Schulte: Yes. If you look at those international -- and I'd love to bring this up, too, because I think that just people don't get it, but it's like -- this is the power of belief, right? It's like the data is so clear, the economist has done it, ILO has done it.

There are all sorts of different graphs you could find that as a country's work hours go up, their productivity per hours work goes down. There is a direct correlation, like Japan works among the longest work hours, and they have the lowest productivity of the OECD countries. It doesn't make you better.

Nathan Hunt: Is there something about the United States in particular, that encourages these insane working hours?

Brigid Schulte: I remember I talked to Dave Dunning this behavioral economist and I was sort of asking the same things. He just said, we're creatures of our environments and what we see. When you see everyone around you working all the time, you think that that's what you need to do.

He said, so maybe the solution for the United States is for all of us to move to Europe. I mean, it's a challenge. We are creatures of our environment so part of it is how do we restructure the environment? How can you use policy levers? How can you use soft power? All of those things that I address in the book.

Nathan Hunt: Brigid, one of the key points that you make in the book, and you've made in this interview is around definition, what is the core of the work. One of the things I found very interesting in your chapter talking about the overwork culture in Japan is that the jobs are poorly defined, so it's really hard to figure out what is that core piece, that first level you talk about of the actual work you're supposed to be doing. How much of that do you think figures into our culture of overwork that we simply can't define what is tier 1?

Brigid Schulte: I think it's big. When I went to Japan, again, it was the same thing. I knew that Japan had a reputation for having these really long work hours as being the grandfather of overwork. I think here in the West, we thought, well, it's something that's unique to the Japanese culture. Maybe it's something out of the Samurai or the Bushido culture.

I wanted to go to see, well, is that true? What could we learn? What I found is that that's not true. That what drives the overwork there is what drives the overwork here. It's all about belief. It's all about what you were talking about, there is this belief that the longer you work, the better you are and that there is a system where you come in and you have to defer to your leader, to the leader.

If the leader doesn't know what the work is, they're going to stay because that's what they've been trained to do. If the leader stays, then you stay because that's what you've got to do. There was one young man that I interviewed. It blows my mind. He was at work at 11 o’clock at night.

I was interviewing him at work on the phone. I said, "Well, what are you doing there at 11 o’clock at night?" He said, "Well, I'm just standing at the Xerox machine making copies, blank copies because I need to look busy because my boss is still here, and I don't have anything to do."

To me, that is so indicative. That's probably an outsized example but to me, that's a lot of what our work culture is. The Japanese researcher Hiroshi Ohno calls it waste. I ended up calling it stupid work. There's a lot of just stupid work that we do, again, to meet that performance of work. I think that that's what was so interesting to me.

The jobs were ambiguous. They were ill-defined. I think we have a lot of that here in the United States as well so then you default to what the unconscious story is and leadership belief. It's amazing. It feels like we're -- Heather McGhee says we're all defined by the stories that we tell, that that shapes our world. I think that that is such a powerful indication of the story of work that we've been telling ourselves is really wrongheaded and yet incredibly powerful, and we're trapped in it.



Nathan Hunt: Now a lot of the examples you and I have been talking about are really focused on more white-collar work. There is this incredibly powerful chapter in the book that talks about the challenge of service workers and flexible scheduling. I wonder if I could just ask you to talk a little bit about what flexible scheduling is, why it was created and what impact it has on workers' lives?

Brigid Schulte: Yes. Thank you for asking, too. I do want to make clear, the book talks about how we're trapped in these beliefs, but then really profiles people who are challenging that belief, really challenging the structures and the systems of work even in small and large ways. That's why I would put these workers in that category.

Service work in the United States has long been difficult, sometimes difficult hours you think about like rail workers years ago. If you were going to have an unpredictable schedule, well, then you would have been compensated for it. What's happened over time as unions have lost their power, as workers have lost power, as workers became to be seen as a liability on a balance sheet, labor is usually one of your largest costs.

As you had these pressures for lean, working lean and cutting your labor cost to the bone, that's coincided with algorithmic advances and algorithmic scheduling and early uses of tech and AI, and really ended up wreaking havoc on the lives of people because there was a time, say, if you worked at JCPenney's, you would have your hourly schedule and you knew what it was and you had people on your shift and you had friends.

And then over time, when I've talked to organizers, they saw this decline where then all of a sudden, people would have these really unpredictable schedules and you would never know when you were supposed to come in, you would get your schedule maybe a day or two in advance.

You'd be sent home with no pay if they didn't need you. It was all because these algorithms were trying to figure out what the demand was based on the previous year and then schedule the labor really tight to demand with the whole idea that you would reduce your labor costs. It didn't work.

People think that it does, but it really doesn't. That doesn't work because what research has shown is that if you cut your labor costs, your service, your retail workers too far, somebody will come into your store and the sweaters aren't folded and they can't find anybody to help them or the line is too long, and then people end up getting frustrated and they walk out.

What researchers say that that is called future lost sales. Well, that doesn't show up on your balance sheet. Yet you are losing, who knows how many millions of dollars. If people get mad enough, they'll go on social media and blast you and say never go to this store. You have no idea how much you're losing then in future lost sales.

The researchers say, workers are your secret weapon that if you invest in workers, if you invest in good jobs, if you give them reasonable, predictable schedules. I talked to so many people, they couldn't arrange childcare. This one woman I spent time within Oregon, she and her sister both had really unpredictable schedules as cashiers at a grocery store, never knew how many hours they would work or when, their income could swing 30% in a month.

Your bills don't swing 30%, so they would really struggle paying their mortgage or their rent. They had to bunch up and all live together. Their mother ended up quitting her job, so she could care for their kids because they couldn't -- there's no way that you could arrange childcare. You couldn't figure out when to go to the doctor or the pediatrician.

You could never plan on going to a parent teacher conference or take your mother to a care appointment. Their lives were held hostage by these unreasonable unpredictable schedules. They began to band together, finding each other in their pain because everybody thought they were alone because when you had these outrageous schedules, you didn't form those connections at work. Nobody knew that anybody else was also feeling that pain.

When they came together and they began sharing stories, they began to work and make the case for more reasonable, predictable schedules and then you've got places like the Good Jobs Institute and Zeynep Ton doing really fascinating work, showing that when jobs, service jobs, retail jobs, care jobs, what we call low-wage jobs are good jobs, the work is better. People are healthier and happier. The companies do better. They're more productive. It's better for everyone when workers are treated well.

Nathan Hunt: So just a final thought, and I want to reinforce what you said, which is that the book is full of these inspiring examples of people and organizations who are willing to tackle the challenges, the compulsive, unhealthy attitude towards work and I'm wondering if you can tell me a little bit about the Better Life Lab.

Brigid Schulte: Yes. What we are, we work on what we call work-family justice, elevating the value of care, paid and unpaid care and intersectional gender equality, looking really at equity across race, and class, and gender. We do that through narrative, through storytelling. We do a lot of reporting.

What we try to do is look for solutions, look for where are the small pockets of change and hope and can we shine a light on them and then distribute it creatively to different audiences in different ways and different messages that people can hear to give people some sense of hope and inspiration that things do not have to be this way.

They do not have to be this hard, that there are lessons we can learn from places here in the United States, from places across the world that there really is a better way to work and live and that there is a possibility for a better life. A good life for all of us and not just a handful of lucky few.

Nathan Hunt: The book once again is called Over Work: Transforming the Daily Grind in the Quest for a Better Life. Brigid, thank you so much for joining me today on the podcast.



Brigid Schulte: Thank you so much for having me. It's been really fun talking to you.



Nathan Hunt: The Essential Podcast is produced by Patrick Moroney. At S&P Global, we accelerate progress in the world by providing intelligence that is essential for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with conviction. From the majestic heights of 55 Water Street in Manhattan, I am Nathan Hunt. Thank you for listening.



