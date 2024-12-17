Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast – 17 December 2024

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 110: Overwork, Examining the Daily Grind with Brigid Schulte

This week, Nathan is joined by Brigid Schulte, author of "Overwork: Transforming the Daily Grind in the Quest for a Better Life." Together, the duo discusses the challenges of modern work life and explore innovative solutions to combat overwork.

  • Host/Author: Nathan Hunt
  • Producer/Editor: Patrick Moroney
  • Published With Assistance From: Kyle May, Kurt Burger, Camille McManus

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.


Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

