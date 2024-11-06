Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast - 22 November 2024

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 109: The Art of Uncertainty: Rethinking Luck and Probability with David Spiegelhalter

About this Episode

Nathan sits down with Emeritus Professor of Statistics at the University of Cambridge Sir David Spiegelhalter to discuss his new book "The Art of Uncertainty: How to Navigate Chance, Ignorance, Risk and Luck." Together, the pair covers nuances of probability, risk, and luck; as well as examine the way we understand the data surronding our everyday lives. 

David Spiegelhalter:

More S&P Global Content:

Credits:

  • Host/Author: Nathan Hunt
  • Producer/Editor: Patrick Moroney
  • Published With Assistance From: Kyle May, Kurt Burger, Camille McManus”

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.


Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English