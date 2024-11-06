Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast - 07 November 2024

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 108: Examining the Nature of Conflict: A Conversation with Richard Overy

About this Episode

Nathan Hunt sits down with historian and author Richard Overy to discuss his latest book, "Why War." Together, the pair explores the nature of conflict and it's persistent presence in human life, examining its potential roots through a variety of lenses.

Rchard Overy:

More S&P Global Content:

Credits:

  • Host/Author: Nathan Hunt
  • Producer/Editor: Patrick Moroney
  • Published With Assistance From: Kyle May, Kurt Burger, Camille McManus”

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.


Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English