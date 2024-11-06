S&P Global Offerings
Podcast - 07 November 2024
About this Episode
Nathan Hunt sits down with historian and author Richard Overy to discuss his latest book, "Why War." Together, the pair explores the nature of conflict and it's persistent presence in human life, examining its potential roots through a variety of lenses.
Rchard Overy:
More S&P Global Content:
Credits:
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Deezer.
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.