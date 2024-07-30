Artificial Intelligence Insights, Episode 3: AI in Real Estate with Rico Bertucci, Daniel Fenton, and Svetlana Ashcepkova

S&P Global Offerings
Podcast - 30 July 2024
About this Episode
A conversation with the market about the opportunities, risks, and impacts of Artificial Intelligence brought to you by S&P Global. In this episode, we dive deep into AI in Real Estate including opportunities and risks in construction, planning, real estate management, and employee engagement.
Special guests include Rico Bertucci, Vice President, Innovation, McCarthy Building Companies, Daniel Fenton, Head of AI Platforms, JLL Inc., and Svetlana Ashchepkova, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings.
Hosted by S&P Global Chief Innovation Officer, Sudeep Kesh, and Director, S&P Global Ratings, Miriam Fernandez.
Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of any content, including ratings, analyses or data and are not responsible for errors and omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. S&P disclaims any and all express or implied warranties.
S&P's analyses, including ratings, are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities, and should not be relied on when making investment or other business decision. S&P obtains information from sources it believes to be reliable, but does not audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of information it receives. S&P's opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Please read our full disclaimer on spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/content/legal-disclaimer
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify